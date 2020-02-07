Tate McRae is prone to accidents in her video for “stupid”

After experiencing her break as a YouTube sensation, Tate McRae should be prepared for the anticipated TikTok hype for the choreography in her new video “stupid”. The singer, songwriter and dancer from Calgary, Alberta publishes the video that takes place during a sleepover that goes wrong.

McRae can’t help but be stuck in her thoughts about a boy (“Think of him only on weekdays and weekends / Only in the morning and in the evening / Only when I wake up and sleep in / … Oh my god”), although he knows that one by one it is the cause of bad habits.

In an email, McRae went into the depth of detail of the video: “From the lyrics to the choreography, the dancers and the general mood. It guides you through the emotions of how many people feel in this situation.”

“stupid” is from her debut EP (all the things i never said) released last month. McRae is on tour in April. Check out the full schedule and ticket details here.

Photo: Jasper Soloff