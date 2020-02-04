Tata Sky Binge Plus set-top box for Android TV now available with Rs 1,000 Cashback

The cashback offer of the Tata Sky Binge Plus Android TV set-top box only applies to existing Tata Sky users who want to upgrade.

Tata Sky reportedly offers an interim discount offer for its existing users, who want to upgrade to a smart set-top box for their home TVs. The deal applies to the Tata Sky Binge Plus set-top box, which offers an Android TV interface with Google Play Store and allows users to stream videos from OTT platforms and watch live TV, without having to switch between input sources. According to a DreamDTH report, existing Tata Sky users who want to upgrade to the smart set-top box now receive a cashback of Rs 1,000, which is credited to their account once the Binge Plus box is purchased by them.

While the Binge Plus set-top box was originally priced at Rs 5,999, the new cashback offer changes the effective price to Rs 4,999, which is approximately 17 percent lower than the sticker price. The Tata Sky Binge Plus set-top box was launched by the company last month and offers access to DTH, IPTV and OTT streaming services, all within one box. It also offers a voice-controlled remote control that can be used to perform Google Assistant searches and queries. According to the official Tata Sky website, the Binge Plus set-top box offers Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros Now, Zee5 and Hungama Play, but does not support Netflix.

It also includes a modular “Catch-up” mode, which allows users to view apparently live TV programming content from up to seven days earlier. It also comes bundled with Tata Sky’s Binge subscription service that offers bundled access to all streaming platforms, along with access to the video on demand library of TV shows and Tata Sky movies, as well as the ability to view TV content from the past seven days. see . Users upgrading to the Binge Plus set-top box will receive Binge free for the first month and then Rs 249 per month will be charged.

