Taryn Manning is worried about Britney Spears in Instagram post since deleted

Taryn Manning went public with her worries Britney Spears’ well-being on Tuesday in a post that has since been removed from Instagram.

In the post, in which the “Orange is the new black” star and Spears in a black and white image together, Manning said she was “concerned about my friend and co-star.” Spears played with Manning and Zoe Saldana in the 2002 film “Crossroads”.

“Too often we let someone go astray and never bother to poke our heads around,” she captured the image. “Not my seat, not my problem.”

She went on with her message and added, “Hey, at least we’re not running a gas chamber out of the left field today. #Love @britneyspears ❤️ For everyone who touches me daily to do something. I hear you now! This is your playground. Can’t phase us anymore. She is my focus.

Manning did not elaborate on why she was worried about Spears at the moment, nor was it clear why she ultimately chose to remove mail from the platform. As recorded by The daily mail, the post was loved by more than 32,600 people, including Gabrielle Union.

Fans are screaming for Spears in a # FreeBritney movement trying to see her emerge from a conservatory that has managed her life and affairs for the past 12 years. Until recently, her father Jamie Spears was in charge until he resigned in September 2019 due to continuing health problems.

From more direct concern to fans, the singer is particularly absent on social media in the way they were used to communicating with her. Admittedly, Britney has been busy promoting and preparing her “Britney: The Zone” pop-up experience in Los Angeles, although she hasn’t appeared in public there either.

And fans have noticed that the photos she has shared are fans, images, or remarkably dated videos, such as a yoga video she shared last week with the title “When my tree was still in the air,” referring to the Christmas tree in the background. Fans are worried that someone will post on her behalf.

Spears has largely been thrown out of public interest after her residency in Las Vegas in January 2019 due to her father’s illness. In April she registered for a month at an institution for mental health care. She spent the year dealing with shifts at her conservatory, with reports that she also wants to get out of it and custody disputes over her two sons.

In December she played (sweetly) at the “mean” people of the world and asked for more kindness.

“It was hard to keep sharing because people say the meanest things,” she wrote about some of the comments she sees on her posts. “If you don’t like a message … just keep it to yourself and don’t follow that person! There is no reason to do your utmost to make nasty comments and bully people !!!”

