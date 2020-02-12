Tarte Hannah Meloche Palette brings her glam on the go

If you were born before 2000, you probably don’t know Hannah Meloche. I am in my mid-30s and think I’m pretty good on the internet and I’m not sure who she was. When I heard that Tarte had teamed up with Meloche on a new palette, I went straight to someone who would know: my 13-year-old cousin. Although she’s still a little young for VSCO girl status, she still has the HydroFlask and TikTok accounts to get him. And when I asked her what TV shows she liked to watch, her answer was “YouTube”.

While we saw Lana Condor in To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you (if you haven’t read STYLECASTER’s digital cover story about the star, what are you waiting for?), I have an overview of Meloche. I have learned that she belongs to a group of girls who put the VSCO girls trend in the foreground and an influencer who doesn’t focus on just one thing. She is not a beauty or fashion girl, but shares her whole life with her more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and YouTube. She is cute, funny and “is not afraid to be real”. Fans love the way she engages her family and friend in vlogs, incorporating beauty and style content. She even went to the Grammys this year.

Meloche’s range of Sugar Rush, Tarte’s younger, affordable sister brand, makes sense because it’s an easy way to get her makeup look without makeup that is submerged but not overly contoured. It contains six versatile shades that can be used for the face, eyes and cheeks, all with names that mean something to the vlogger. For example, Starlite is a champagne glimmer named after its jewelry company, and Shell Yeah, a peachy pink, is an allusion to the fact that Meloche doesn’t curse her channel.

This is Meloche’s first major beauty collapse and one that she doesn’t take lightly. “The whole Tarte team feels like family and I had a really good time during this whole trip,” she tells Stylecaster. “They were so receptive to all of my ideas, from the colors to the palette design.” She says it is “amazing” to partner with a brand that “matches your values”. Tarte donates to the Durstprojekt as Meloche’s big kick-off event in LA. It is a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide communities around the world with clean drinking water.

“I’ve been working with The Thirst Project for a while now,” she explains. “I was in LA earlier this year and had the opportunity to visit their offices. We’re working on some really cool things. I also plan to go to Africa later this year to physically help build a well that is huge because he gives clean drinking water to an entire village. It’s amazing how much a small donation or something as simple as building a well can really change the lives of so many people. “

Meloche also wanted their product to be as environmentally friendly as possible. That is why Tarte made the packaging of the pallet (which Meloche helped to design) with FSC certification and consisted of recyclable and sustainably sourced material. As with many Tarte products, it is vegan and cruelty free.

How does the almost 19 year old use the palette? With your fingers and on the go. How else? “I literally always have this palette with me and I’m always on the move,” she says. “I just use my fingers and use the same shade for my eyes and cheeks. Then I add Starlight as a highlighter. I will top it off with Sugar Rush Lip Sip Lip Oil ($ 15 at Ulta) and it can off you go. “

Meloche hopes that everyone will love the pallet and carry it with confidence. “With social media, it’s difficult not to compare yourself to everyone these days, but if you love yourself, your true beauty will always shine through,” she says. “For me, true beauty means embracing who you are. Then you will always feel beautiful. “

Buy the Hannah Meloche x Sugar Rush multipurpose palette now on Tarte’s website and on February 16 at Ulta.