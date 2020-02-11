Target transfer portal for Miami: WR Rico Bussey Jr.

You all know me, and you know that every time a player enters the transfer portal, I automatically want them to come to the Hurricanes. Well, that time has come again, and I have a new player that Miami needs to target and land; wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. from North Texas.

North Texas WR Rico Bussey Jr. entered the transfer portal, learned @TheAthleticCFB. The transfer of graduates made it possible to set up 1,017 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018.

– Max Olson (@max_olson) February 7, 2020

Last week, I published an article on the interest of the Canes for WR Tarik Black of Michigan, also present on the portal, although I am not sure of him and that I was not sold in Miami while continuing the old Wolverine.

However, with Bussey, it’s different. I think the Hurricanes must go after Bussey and bring him to Coral Gables.

The difference between Black and Bussey is production. Black has only two touchdowns and 500 yards in his career. Bussey, on the other hand, in 2018 alone caught 12 touchdowns to go with 1,017 yards on reception and 68 catches.

Although he has been injured for most of the 2019 season, Bussey could be a true supplier to the Hurricanes’ offense this coming year. In addition, he will be immediately eligible to play in 2020. Bussey has shown north Texas a combination of high speed and also the ability to ride and be aggressive for football.

Bussey is a former two-star rookie from Lawton, Oklahoma. It should be noted that Bussey follows OC Rhett Lashlee and offensive assistant Kyle Cooper on Twitter. In North Texas, Bussey’s offensive coordinator was Graham Harrell, so he was probably already familiar with some of the air raid concepts that Lashlee will lead in Miami.

Other schools that might be interested in Bussey are Texas, Washington, Mississippi State, to name a few.