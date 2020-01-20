Target Announces New Empowering Swim 2020 Collection and Campaign

Because we all dream of warmer days and you start planning your summer trips. Target, the largest swimwear retailer in the United States, has announced its latest summer collection and campaign. The new collection is about empowering women, strengthening their bodies and ensuring that every woman finds the perfect swimsuit. The new collection is inspired by trips by the Target Design teams to Australia, Hawaii, Miami and Los Angeles.

As Target continues to consolidate its position as the leader in the swimwear market, the brand is now focusing on expanding its range of styles and sizes. With its new own brand All in Motion, Target even offers a range of active swimwear.

The brands, which offer over 1,800 models in the spring and summer, have ensured that affordable, high-quality products are preserved, while at the same time offering an empowering shopping experience. The collection will cost between $ 14.99 and $ 69.99 and will be available exclusively in Target Stores and Target.com from January.

Divide :

TOPICS: fashion