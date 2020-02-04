Tarek El Moussa is flipping solo for 101 new series

Tarek El Moussa just goes out. A year after his solo HGTV pilot was first announced, the Flipping 101 w / Tarek El Moussa network unveiled in March 2020.

The new show takes El Moussa’s flipping ability – he has more than 500 successful flips to his name – and puts it to the test while guiding first-time house flippers. According to HGTV, the series will include El Moussa to help newcomers navigate through costly mistakes as they work to get the renovated property onto the market. “With every turn facing obstacles, from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to decaying roofs and dilapidated interiors, these flipping newcomers need the valuable expertise of Tarek to turn their risky investments into big rewards,” HGTV said in a press release.

The first episode, broadcasted Thursday 5 March at 9 p.m. on HGTV kicks off with a young couple who bought an ancient house in the traditional style unseen. El Moussa then tries to get them to install a real garage instead of a party room and use the history of the house instead of a too modern layout. Later this season, El Moussa helps flippers whose property catches fire during the renovation, another house clip where the previous residents hoard animals and a house where the reno costs inflate the entire budget.

“I share every lesson I learned to help novice flippers survive their projects unharmed,” El Moussa said in a statement. “I’m going to show them how to take the worst of the worst and earn a lot of money to make their homes the best.”

El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Anstead shot to fame on Flip or Flop. The two are still working together on the home renewal show and Anstead is also heading her own solo series, Christina on the Coast.

Flipping 101 w / Tarek El Moussa premieres Thursday 5 March at 9 p.m. on HGTV.