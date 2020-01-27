Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Target

From the moment we had the slightest idea that Taraji P. Henson was working on a hair care line, we started working on the phones to immediately find out what, when and why. Earlier this month, she finally launched Taraji’s TPH in Target stores across the country. At her Hair Dare University event last Friday, the Tinseltown beauty shared her dreams of changing the hair care industry with a room full of enthusiastic beauty lovers.

“What could be nicer to say how I keep my hair healthy than creating a line of hair products that I actually use,” she said. “I wanted to make sure it was affordable. And it had to be diverse. I didn’t just do it for natural hair because I wore any kind of hair. I wanted to make a line that serves everyone. Just think of me as the Fenty of Hair. “

Well, it certainly has a sound. So ESSENCE sat down with our favorite cookie to find out why she dropped her signature bob and what it means to be the Fenty of Beauty.

So when did you decide to move on? And what did you look like?

I mean, after a while I just wanted to play. I am a chameleon with my hair. I am a character actress so I love it (to change it). When I came up in DC, I spent my Fridays in the salon. I had a fixed appointment. And so I looked for new hairstyles every week.

So you wanna be the Fenty of Hair?

The reason I say that is that Rihanna hit the market with a bang because she was all inclusive. And that’s wise. And for me, my audience is so different, my fans are so different. They are so omnipresent in their age. And I have every ethnicity, every area of ​​life. I found that I bought Fenty because I love Rihanna and feel like I have a piece of her. So I didn’t want to miss anyone.

And that was based on a personal need?

I think when it first happened that I came out with a hair care line, people assumed it was natural hair because I had just made the big cut. But I’ve already worked on hair care. I squeezed my hair so hard it broke and it was bumpy and it didn’t grow the way I expected it to. I said, “You know what? I’m starting from scratch. “Representation is so important because I see other black women hugging their natural hair. And it gave me the confidence to do it.

