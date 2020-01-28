Taraji P. Henson launches the Natural Hair Care Line at Target

#Roommates, Taraji P. Henson is known for being an amazing Academy Award-nominated actress, but she is now entering the hair arena. She has officially partnered with everyone’s favorite retail chain, Target, to launch her brand new natural hair care line.

As Taraji P. Henson prepares for the finale of her hit FOX series “Empire,” she is striving to find new places – and now includes natural hair care. According to @HelloBeautiful, Taraji has just launched TpH by TARAJI, a natural hair collection featuring a wide range of 18 products that include a scalp, hair scrub, co-wash, gel mask And many more. To make the news even better, the line is being sold exclusively to Target – meaning you can choose certain products without breaking the bank.

Speaking about his inspiration behind TARAJI’s creation of TpH, he said:

“I’ve always been in healthy hair – and know that a healthy scalp will lead to healthy hair. There are no hair lines that really focus on scalp care.” Early in my career I made my own hair for on the red carpet – I have to have an interest in product formulas because I always change my look. I made them all. I quickly learned what my favorite formulas are, and their failures! “

Taraji also announced that she has been creating her own hair care products for years:

“I’ve been making my own products at home for almost two decades. I have had great results in creating my scalp pain medication and I know other women want to have those good results too.” , which is the root and hero of my product line. “

TARAHI’s TpH ranges from $ 8.99 to $ 14.99 and is now available on Target.com and drops in stores on January 29th.

