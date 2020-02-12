Tara Sutaria’s alleged romance with Aadar Jain – Mama Rima Jain has her opinion!

Kareena Kapoor-Khan’s cousin, Aadar Jain, and the Student of the Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria, have been the last conversations about B-town. His public appearances have caused speculation of an incipient romance between them for some time. From Malaika Arora’s birthday party to Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party, the duo has been serving some important #relationshipgoals. Although neither of them has confirmed or denied their marital status, it seems that Aadar’s mother and Kareena-Karisma’s aunt, Rima Jain, have given Aadar his seal of approval and approval. “Well, we really enjoyed each other’s company,” Tara said before, confessing that Aadar, the younger brother of actor Armaan Jain, is special to her. And, now Rima has talked about the same.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said: “We love anyone who loves our son.” Rima confirmed that the marriage is not in his son’s letters as of now, adding that he is still young and stands firm to focus on his career. “Not any of that. They are young. We will see later in life what happens. Let them do their lives and work,” he said.

At Armaan’s wedding earlier this year, Tara was seen dancing all night with her rumored boyfriend Aadar. It was also seen in the family photo of the latter that his cousin and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, posted on Instagram. Riddhima captioned a photo, “Family. #loveandonlylove #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways. “In addition to Riddhima, Neetu, Aadar and Tara, the image also featured Aadar’s parents, Manoj Jain and Rima, the newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra and Nitasha Nanda, among others.

Speaking about Aadar, Tara said earlier: “It is important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and we are both food lovers, so we will be seen in restaurants. We met for the first time the last Diwali and we have many friends in common. ”Now, will it be just the proverbial ‘good friends’ or now, with mom’s approval, if the loving birds take their relationship to the next level?

