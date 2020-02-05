Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani give each other a cold shoulder, courtesy of Sidharth Malhotra?

Sidharth Malhotra has had a perfect end to 2019 with Marjaavaan by Milap Zaveri, who won him praise even critically. But the film even led to rumors of liaison with Tara Sutaria and the duo was seen dodging the question during promotions. However, it is currently rumored that Sidharth is dating Kiara Advani and the two were even seen arriving together on vacation. But has it all led to bad blood among the ladies?

Last night we saw who is who from the Bollywood industry marking his presence at the wedding party of Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, many B’Town members arrived at the gala event. Now, if you have to believe in the reports, Kiara and Tara, who were also present at the event, hugged each other.

For those not versed, days after Marjaavaan’s release, Tara and Sidharth stopped doing so. It is currently said that the Actress of the Year 2 actress is dating Aadar Jain, who is Armaan Jain’s brother. The duo was even seen performing together on stage where beauty showed her singing skills. After Jai Maala’s rituals, Aadar called Tara to dance on the floor and, on the other hand, Anissa invited Kiara to the stage. While the beauties were seen dancing on the floor, face to face, they refused to recognize each other.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Milan Luthria’s romantic thriller, Tadap, alongside Ahan Shetty. Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in Shershah.

Kiara Advani is full of multiple projects in her kitten like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershah, Indoo Ki Jawani, among others.

