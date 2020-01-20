Tar Heel Hangover: The effect of defeat among fans.

Welcome to the Tar Heel Hangover. This is our opportunity to review last week’s game, guess all the key moments and set the game schedule for the coming week.

The elevator speech: What happened last week.

Another loss against a very average conference opponent saved the season beyond reasonable measure. Cole Anthony is very good, but his return won’t fix any other shortcomings in the team. This is a historically poor shooting team from the field, from three and from the free throw line. The defense, which started the year as a promising bright spot, has developed into a commitment that allows one easy shot after another. In addition, it appears that this team is losing its fighting spirit. Once broken, this setting cannot be repaired.

Water cooler discussion: If I were the trainer. , ,

There were some differences in the Pitt game from the coach side. First, there were many more defense zones (which means there was at least one defense zone). Perhaps this is confirmation that the team is not only winning offensively, but instead that defensive intensity needs to be increased as the pace slows down. Alternatively, this could only be an admission that the perimeter and wingers cannot consistently keep in front of their husband.

Second, there was no deep call to the bank. During dramatic Pitt runs where nothing looked good for the heels, Roy Williams would normally have gone deep into his bank to try and get some energy on the court. This would have been the time of Blue Steel in previous years. After 20 in the first half, Roy would normally light the fire. At this point there are no more tricks to pull. A respectable loss would be enough.

Finally, it is unclear what progress will be made next year. Jeremiah Francis played in the first half just a few minutes after having to miss a knee injury. Amazingly, Francis stayed on the pitch after the game was essentially over two minutes before the end. Is this late gaming experience looking forward to a second campaign, or is it just limiting the damage this year at the expense of increased wear and tear?

When Cole Anthony returns, there must be more than one player on the field. Given the understandably suppressed attitudes during the game, Anthony’s return has to be accompanied by a new offensive scheme, defensive principle or lineup. There has to be something else that players can honestly see as a fresh start. This must be a complete restart and work right from the start.

Some options could include continued use of the zone and a slow deliberate offense, full court pressure to generate sales and layups, or a hybrid lineup with Francis, Anthony, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks and Justin Pierce. Whatever it is, it has to be different.

Looking ahead: A quick look ahead.

This is the part of the article that usually previews an upcoming opponent. We’d talk about a trip to Blacksburg on Wednesday and a home competition against Miami on Saturday. The article deals with matchups and important statistics that you should keep an eye on. Not this week.

This week’s focus is on upcoming events for Carolina fans. Time to let off a bit with a touch of context.

College basketball is the biggest sport. These are great athletes who have the promise and shortcomings of youth. Coaches can have a huge impact on the outcome of a game, and programs have to reinvent themselves every year or every two years with new staff. The parity across the landscape makes it funnier and there is simply no better way to determine a champion than the NCAA tournament.

This year I almost stopped watching college basketball. It’s just too painful. I usually watch other conference games after losing one or two tar sales to see where the team is positioned. A winning streak means that the underdogs start hard so that the team can rise in the ranking. I even stopped watching Duke games just to find the other one.

Not only is Carolina not relevant, it is also sad news. This is difficult to accept because it is so rarely true. But it has never been so bad as long as I can remember. After years of national teams and # 1 seeds and compliments on pre-game shows, the change is big.

Perhaps the timing of this disaster is the greatest shame. The ACC is mediocre at best. College basketball is generally ready for selection without strong teams taking control. Even an average Carolina team would be in the top 2 or 3 in the league and in the top 10 nationally. Unfortunately, it’s an opportunity the heels can’t take.

At this point, the losses don’t even bite anymore. They are more like mild pain. Losing with a great team against the expectation of a dominant win can be incredibly disappointing. Losing this team is different. It has become a non-event, and that may be the saddest statement of all.

I’m still going to look at the heels, but now I’m doing it with a calmer demeanor. At the games there is no more shouting in the house. I am still wearing Carolina gear, but I always have the explanation for a sentence ready to speak about a team that was in 6th place in November and sustained injuries and will not be participating in the tournament now. This is the deafness that a fan endures in a terrible season. The fact that it’s such an anomaly for Tar Heel fans makes acceptance difficult.