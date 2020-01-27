Tar Heel Hangover: sign of life for the men's basketball team

Welcome to the Tar Heel Hangover. This is our opportunity to review last week’s games, guess all the key moments and set the game schedule for the coming week.

The elevator speech: What happened last week.

It was a very long month for Carolina fans. Injuries, misses and many casualties were the reality of the season. Wednesday offered every opportunity to be the proverbial straw that broke the team. After leading all regulation, bad decisions and poor execution made the Hokies work overtime and then double overtime. But even after such a heartbreaking defeat, an energetic team took the floor on Saturday and finally got the much needed victory.

Water cooler discussion: If I were the trainer. , ,

This article has no problems with level criticism this season. However, last week’s two impressive efforts deserve praise, so this week’s hangover is devoted to the positive aspects. Here is the non-exclusive list:

1. Great setting all week. Even without closing the deal on Wednesday, the Tar Heels showed an enormous amount of street fighting in a hostile atmosphere. It would have been very easy for the team to come out flat and only suspect another road loss. Instead, it was a battle of forty minutes and five and five more. It was a wonderful fight for a team that was extremely understaffed. Carolina only played seven players, Christian Keeling only 9 minutes. The Ironmen were Garrison Brooks (48 minutes), Justin Pierce (45 minutes), Leaky Black (47 minutes) and Andrew Platek (incredible 49 minutes).

Even if everything was on the ground on Wednesday, the team recovered with a great performance against another opponent who was outnumbered on Saturday. Confidence seemed to return as competition against Miami progressed. The atmosphere for such a turnaround must be created in the changing room and during training. Roy Williams deserves a lot of credit for surviving the week, let alone actually winning.

2. Justin Pierce plays the three. Pierce has played out of position for most of the year. With only Brooks and Armando Bacot inside, Pierce was consistently the first big man on the bench. The problem with this is that he is forced to play the four where he was overstaffed in terms of size. This has been particularly evident on the offensive where Pierce would prefer to be a step-back shooter but had to fight inside. With the shortened bench on Wednesday, Pierce had extended the minutes while Brooks and Bacot were on the floor. It’s a lineup that could work shortly, considering the need to bring the rest of the big men into the future.

Allowing Pierce to roam the area with a smaller player guarding him leads to two offensive needs. First, this makes it easier to get into the post because he can see his defender and throw it over him. Second, it makes his three-point shots much easier. Pierce will not drive around defenders, so speed of the foot is less of a problem than size. Maybe his 4-7 of three weeks will start the rest of his season.

3. Andrew Platek has a place on this team. Again he played 49 minutes against Virginia Tech. His shooting is still not good, but his defense is improving. During the week, Platek put on 14 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Most impressively, given his lengthened minutes and responsibility for ball handling, Platek had only one sales against the Hokies and only one against the Hurricanes. With a little better shooting, he could become an extremely valuable piece of forward.

This is not an argument that Andrew Platek is a long-term starter for the Tar Heels, but he has proven this week that he can be a valuable part of a formula for success.

4. The season is not lost. I know it’s still a long way and it’s a tough fight. I know what the recording is and what the schedule looks like. I only know how deep the hole is. What the team showed on Wednesday is that they will fight hard from that point on. On Saturday, they showed that they remembered how to score and how to win.

Jeremiah Francis is still working on his form of play, but his future looks promising. Garrison Brook is a beast inside. Bacot is apparently still learning how to navigate in-game with its potential. Brandon Robinson finally shoots again. Side pieces like Leaky Black, Pierce and Platek reinforce their games. The only thing missing was sitting on the bench in a suit. Let’s hope today’s doctor’s report is good.

Looking ahead: A quick look ahead.

Sometimes a quick turnaround is a good thing for a team that has won a great victory. Do you come from a burglary of the gunfight Get back on the pitch as soon as possible to maintain momentum.

For a team with a shortened bank, however, only a whole day of rest can be a challenge. With a short trip to Raleigh there will be another challenging atmosphere and another good but not great opponent. Saturday’s heels return home to take on a struggling Boston College team that has already won four conference games.

To maintain the good mood, further victories are required. two this week would be perfect.

Go heels!