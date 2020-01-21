Tanya Sam's ponytails are the epitome of excellent hair quality

Getty Images

Sunday night was officially “Tanja time” when Tanja Sam appeared with Andy Cohen in the ponytails that make up our hair dreams. If you wanted to go out that night, you probably let The Real Housewives of Atlanta go back to your vanity and start your glamor again.

The style, carried out by the esteemed hands of hairstylist Nicole Newland, better known as Nicky B. (and Nicky B. on Hair), included huge French braids, accompanied by small cornrows, all grouped into 3 larger-than-life ponytails. Newland even tied little leaves into the braids to tie the hairstyle with Sam’s floral printed Gucci outfit.

“I was friends with Nicky B. at IG for a long time and was looking for an opportunity in New York to have her hair done,” she said to ESSENCE. “When WWHL appeared, it was perfect!”

Nicky B. is also the talent behind the gorgeous ponytails in “Tail-Blazing” from the latest edition of ESSENCE (now available in the kiosk). So when we looked at Sam’s perfectly polished and creative hair, we suspected it was the work of the hair guru whose creations (or “hair art,” as Sam calls it) we have come to love.

A tail-blazing ponytail

(Photo: Daniel G. Castrillon)

A butterfly adorns tail-blazing ponytail

(Photo: Daniel G. Castrillon)

“I’ve been experimenting with braid styles lately and knew I wanted something along those lines and let Nicky’s creative hands do the rest. I wanted to have fun and play with colorful decorations so we ended up on tiny leaves,” continued Sam.

Rounded off with the make-up of the famous Renee MadeULook, Sam made it clear that with her fashionable and beautiful look she is still the baddest in case someone is wrong. And over the course of 2020, we can expect the beloved star to come up with more creative styles like this. Ponytails have been in vogue for the year, but now we know we need to improve our details if we want to be at their level.

“I go through different waves of hairstyles,” she finished. “I love sewing because it protects my hair from the heat and allows me to experiment with different hair textures, lengths and styles. And I really love the convenience of braid styles these days. “

