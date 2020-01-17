Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior had his first good week at the box office. The movie had an amazing first weekend and even better weekdays that made it quite 118,91 crores.

When the film enters the second week, it has great hopes of continuing a strong run because there is no competition in this edition. From here, Tanhaji is expected to sail around the 200 crore mark. It still has a long way to go in the film, but the task doesn’t look difficult.

In the past 12 months, Hollywood films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and now Good Newwz have exceeded 200 crores. As Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is expected to be the next movie in the club, compare trends in the first week of the movie with the above 200 crore brothers:

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior VS Recent 200 Hail – Housefull 4, Kabir Singh and others; Will this Ajay Devgn Starrer hit the double century?

Uri: Breakdown of the 1st week of surgical strike

Day 1: 8.20 crores

Day 2: 12.43 crores

Day 3: 15.10 crores

Day 4: 10.51 crores

Day 5: 9.57 crores

Day 6: 7.73 crores

Day 7: 7.40 crores

Total: 70.94 crores

Bharat Breakdown (Extended)

Day 1: 42.30 crores

Day 2: 31 crores

Day 3: 22.20 crores

Day 4: 26.70 crores

Day 5: 27.90 crores

Day 6: 9,20 crores

Day 7: 8.30 crores

Day 8: 6.75 crores

Day 9: 5.70 crores

Total: 180.05 crores

Breakdown Kabir Singh 1st week

Day 1: 20,21 crores

Day 2: 22.71 crores

Day 3: 27.91 crores

Day 4: 17.54 crores

Day 5: 16.53 crores

Day 6: 15.91 crores

Day 7: 13.61 crores

Total: 134.42 crores

Breakdown Mangal Week 1 (advanced)

Day 1: 29.16 crores

Day 2: 17.28 crores

Day 3: 23.58 crores

Day 4: 27.54 crores

Day 5: 8.91 crores

Day 6: 7.92 crores

Day 7: 6.84 crores

Day 8: 6.93 cords

Total: 128.16 crores

Household 4 week 1 breakdown

Day 1: 19.08 crores

Day 2: 18.81 crores

Day 3: 15.33 crores

Day 4: 34.56 crores

Day 5: 24.04 crores

Day 6: 16.35 crores

Day 7: 13.14 crores

Total: 141.31 crores

Good break of the week Newwz

Day 1: 17.56 crores

Day 2: 21.78 crores

Day 3: 25.65 crores

Day 4: 13.41 crores

Day 5: 16.20 crores

Day 6: 22.50 crores

Day 7: 10.80 crores

Total: 127.90 crores

Tanhaji: Uninvited fighter 1st breakdown

Day 1: 15,10 crores

Day 2: 20.57 crores

Day 3: 26.26 crores

Day 4: 13.75 crores

Day 5: 15.28 crores

Day 6: 16.72 crores

Day 7: 11.23 crores

Total: 118.91 crores

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior may have a shorter week than most movies, but it’s due to less opening. The trend of Tanhaji was quite good and easily one of the best. If we compare Tanhai’s trends with the latest release of Good Newwz in 2019, it’s on the same level as the film. Despite opening less than the film, Tanhaji scored more on Day 4 and Day 7. In the future, the film must continue to be heavily harvested, and if that happens, there are high chances for a double century.

