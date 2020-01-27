Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer surpassed expectations from day one, and it certainly won’t stop at all. Last Friday some critically acclaimed films were made, such as Streetuncer 3D Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor and Panga Kangana Ranaut, but despite the storm the drama period refused to slow down.

The movie added a number to Saturday 212,35 crores. Now, according to the initial trends coming, Tanhaji added 12-13 crores on Sunday, which will bring their weekend to the next big celebration. It has been two weeks, but it is obvious that the buzzer is alive and in progress.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office Early Trends Day 17: Nothing But Riots!

While overall we can do now 224,35-225,35 crores, Tanhaji is undoubtedly a riot at the box office and it will be interesting to find out where he will live to see the whole life. For the moment, it is clear that it is not slowing down and 250 crore the sign looks like a pier.

Actor Saif Ali Khan is above the moon, with his latest release of Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior enters the 200 crore club in the cash register. He says the role will fall as one of his best.

“I’m glad to be part of such an inspiring and entertaining movie! Thank you Ajay for this big part that will go down as one of my best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and memories of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaja! Saif said.

Ajay also announced on Instagram that the film has become a blockbuster. “Walk to glory with all your love!” Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior the hit of 2020! # Tanhaji United StatesIndia, ”he wrote.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior records the heroic story of the subdata of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Tanada Malusare, who sacrificed his life bravely against the army of Mughal Aurangzeb to save Fort Sinhagad.

In Tanha: Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn starring Saif Ali Khan playing Udaybhan Sinh Rathore antagonist and Sharad Kelkar cast Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!