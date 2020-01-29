Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior: This turns out to be truly unshakable. If the huge third weekend wasn’t great enough, he now keeps his super running intact even on weekdays. It was done Monday when 4.03 crores more came. Taking into account the fact that Friday numbers were 5,38 crores, it’s a very good hold.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 18: It’s Unshakable!

The excellent storyline of the movie can be seen from the fact that it brought Street Dancer 3D on Monday 4,65 crores and starter Ajay Devgn is not too far from it even on day 18! In fact, it will not be surprising if from Wednesday (if not Tuesday) Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior begins to collect more than the dance film Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor.

The controlled success of Om Raut has now accumulated 228,96 crores would be close enough to the Internet 240 crores mark before the end of the week. Post that 250 crores the milestone should cross the end of the fourth weekend of Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior. Although it is now given that 275 crores If the period war drama was exceeded, it could actually go anywhere.

Note: All collections are superproduction and distribution sources

