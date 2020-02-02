Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior showed a great jump again at the box office on the 4th Saturday and collected Rs.48 million. Friday’s collections were 2.77 crore and just when it seemed that the movie was falling apart, it resumed again.

The film directed by Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan has compiled 245.12 million rupees In 23 days, that is huge. He has also crossed Uri’s lifetime business: The Surgical Strike (Rs 244.06 million) to become the 2nd grossest January of Bollywood of all time. The movie is only behind Padmaavat, which launched the Republic Day period in 2018 and was compiled Rs 300 million + at the box office.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box office: Jump again and cross Uri’s lifetime business: The Surgical Strike

Meanwhile, by crossing Uri: The Surgical Strike, Tanhaji has become the twelfth highest gross of Hindi and the eleventh highest in Bollywood of all time. The movie is now only behind movies like Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, War, Sultan, Padmaavat, Dhoom 3 and Kabir Singh. While the movie is ready to enter the club of Rs 250 million today, it will be interesting to see if it can cross the business of Kabir Singh & Dhoom 3 for life before finishing his career.

Saif Ali Khan is on the moon with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entering the Rs 200 crore club at the box office. He says the role will become one of the best in its history.

“I’m so happy to be part of such an inspiring and entertaining movie! Thank you, Ajay, for this great part that will be considered one of the best! God bless Om Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj! ”Saif said.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!