Tanhaji Box Office: The Unknown Warrior: It has been a great race for Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, as the Sunday collections soared even more, although this is the fourth consecutive weekend. The movie brought Rs 6 million * more and that’s great for the director of Om Raut. The collections are historical in fact and now the benchmark has been set for more films of this type to break with the next albums.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 24: continues her tremendous career

The film has been enjoying an excellent week so far with Friday (2.77 crore) and Saturday (Rs.48 million) has already been excellent. The trend is in line with the state of box office success that the film directed by Ajay Devgn has deservedly enjoyed so far and it will not be surprising if the records continue to be broken in the fifth week as well.

So far, the period of war drama has accumulated Rs 251.12 million and another important milestone of 250 crore It has been surpassed While the film is already tax exempt in some of the major states, it would only raise its fortune even more if this decision is made at the level of India.

*Dear. Expected Final Numbers

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!