Tanhaji box office (worldwide): the drama of the period of Ajay Devgn passes the life of Uri: The Surgical Strike

Tanhaji Box Office: The protagonist of Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is showing a fantastic grip even in his fourth week. The period drama is making numbers almost similar to Jawaani Jaaneman of Saif Ali Khan, who is in his opening week. On the global front, the film has surpassed the Uri: The Surgical Strike by Vicky Kaushal.

At the end of the 26-day theatrical race, Tanhaji has accumulated a total of Rs 301.80 million stupid (255.77 rupees nett) in India and Rs 35 million gross abroad, according to the latest update. The world collection in general is located in 336.80 crore. In the main world winners of Koimoi Bollywood (Rs 200 million and above), the film has surpassed the Uri collections: The Surgical Strike (335.99 million rupees).

Tanhaji box office (worldwide): Ajay Devgn’s era drama passes Uri’s life: the surgical attack

See the full list below:

(Turn the screen of your mobile device to see it better)

Before concluding the race for life, Tanhaji will easily cross the Bang Bang of Hrithik Roshan (Rs.340 million) on the list.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tells the heroic story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s subdaar, Tanaji Malusare, who sacrificed his life by bravely fighting against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s army to save Fort Sinhagad.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is on the moon with an unprecedented success of the period drama. He even said that the paper will become one of the best in its history.

He said: “I’m so glad to be part of such an inspiring and entertaining movie! Thank you, Ajay, for this great part that will be considered one of the best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF movies and the I remember Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj! ”, informs IANS.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!