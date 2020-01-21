Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn’s The Unsung Warrior, which hit screens on January 10, is still strong at the box office and is poised to reach blockbuster status. The period action film, which also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, collected 8.17 INR crores on Monday, January 20. This is the best second Monday for a Bollywood film in recent times and has brought Tanhaji’s total income in India to INR 175.62 crore. The management of Om Raut should join the INR 200 club very soon. The film could face competition from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor with Street Dancer 2, which will be released this Friday.

Sharing recent film revenue, business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​said, “Tanhaji is steadfast … Pack a solid number on [second] Monday … Crosses 175 cr … Sure to challenge * the biz of the life * of #GolmaalAgain … Rewriting of record books in #Maharashtra … [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr. Total: ₹ 175.62 cr. #India biz. “

Tanhaji has become Ajay Devgn’s second most profitable film, when it is Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s most profitable films. Taran confirmed this in another tweet, “Tanhaji landmarks … Crusader Rs 50 cr: Day 3. Rs 100 cr: Day 6. Rs 125 cr: Day 8. Rs 150 cr: Day 10. India biz. Exceeds * the biz for life * of TotalDhamaal. Now Ajay Devgn is the second most profitable film after GolmaalAgain. The most profitable film by Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. “

According to the latest reports, the morning occupation on day 12 on Tuesday was 16-18%, nearly 18-20% Monday morning. The film, however, has received criticism for distorting Indian history. Uday Bhatia wrote on Live Mint that the film was “a comic book story” and wrote about the character of Saif Ali Khan, the main antagonist, “Udaybhan Rathod, a general Rajput in the army of Aurangzeb, n ‘ is that Mughal by allegiance. This is enough, however, for him to grapple with what Hindi cinema would like you to believe are Mughal characteristics: rapacity, cruelty, sadism. He also wrote: “The flip side of all racial stereotypes in the latest Hindi historical films is that the antagonists are more interesting than the heroes. “

