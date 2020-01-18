Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer is no longer in competition with any film, continues to reign in cinemas

It’s been over a week since two long-awaited 2020 Bollywood movies – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak hit movie screens. While previous box office predictions were in favor of the latter, fans of the city’s beauty of Deepika Padukone were disappointed to say the least. The Ajay Devgn-starrer, on the other hand, continues to make waves at the national box office. As the two films entered their second week on Friday, Tanhaji reigned over the box office, hitting a cumulative crore of 128 INR. Meghna Gulzar’s management, however, experienced a significant drop in attendance, raking in a total of 29 INR crores.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior reportedly collected an estimated INR 9.5 crore on the eighth day of release (Friday). Although this is a 15% drop from Thursday’s collections according to the report, revenues are impressive for the second Friday. Chhapaak won an estimated INR75 lakh on Friday, the report added. The film traces the journey of the survivor of a Malti acid attack (Deepika) and is loosely based on the life of the victim of an Laxmi Agarwal acid attack.

Tanhaji collected 11.23 INR crores on its seventh day (Thursday). The total for the first week of the film was INR118.91 crore. Sharing the film’s daily collections, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​wrote on Twitter: “Tanhaji conquers BO … An incredible trend: a solid weekend, smashing weekdays … Exceptional in Maharashtra … Will dominate week 2 … Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr, Thu 11.23 cr. Total: Rs 118.91 cr. India biz. SMASH-HIT. Tanhaji: The unrecognized warrior should soon cross the INR150 barrier. Do you think Deepika’s Chhapaak still has a chance to work its magic at the box office? We wonder where it went wrong given its strong scenario and its starred distribution. What do you think? Share it in the comments below.

