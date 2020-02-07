Tanashah Movie Review: Rough but pretty pointless

Film: Tanashah

Occupation: Dilip Arya, Shashi Chaturvedi, Ravi Khandwailkar, Laura Mishra, Jeetu Shastri and Indraneel Bhattacharya

Directed by Ritam Srivastav

Rating: **

This dacoit / outlaw drama begins with impressive, haunting brutality. We see a vicious aging, widowed Zamindar, Daddan, ruthlessly and viciously wiping out a bride and her parents on their wedding day – just because they dared to reject his suit. So it’s his Taanashahi. But it doesn’t take long for the bride’s surviving older brother, Shiva Kumar (Dilip Arya), to play a throat game in which he wipes out Daddan and his sidekicks, leaving a trail of death and destruction. Now it’s time for Shiva Kumar to team up with a gang of Dacoits led by Raja Rangoli (Jeetu Shastri). The next step is to continue the reign of terror and to be one step ahead of the politicians and the police who have found a new evangelist who is ready to risk anything to eradicate the terror of these devastating bandits.

The narrative begins with being crude and gripping, but soon loses its way into a morass of predictability and deja vu. We have seen so many infinitely better and distinctive films, from Mujhe Jeene Do to Bandit Queen to Sonchirya, that this inferior generic of crime drama is a thing of the past. There is nothing new to tell here – apart from the originally characteristic depiction of violence. The rudder of Ritam Srivastav has no important consequences. His attempt to tell this story is therefore neither conspicuous nor increasingly appealing. In fact, Jeetu Shastri’s stupid hamming (who plays an important role as leader of the Outlaws, Raja Rangoli) does not significantly affect the effort that should give this film a serious shine. The camera was shot around Bundelkhand in the gorges and is reasonably rustic, but the narrative doesn’t have much sharpness or edges. Most of the artists are powerful, but the washed-out rendering does not allow intimate affects.