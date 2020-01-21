Tana Mongeau thanks VidCon for 'welcoming her' after TanaCon

She will return to the event (Image: FilmMagic)

Tana Mongeau thanked VidCon for welcoming her after her disastrous TanaCon event.

The YouTube star, which was announced in the line-up for the second time on VidCon London, turned to social media to talk about being invited again.

‘Wait if! Vidcon London. I discovered that I could really attend less than 12 hours ago and I am definitely in shock … something I never thought I could do in the United States and much less in London, “he wrote.

“Thank you guys for another amazing opportunity like this and welcome my growth.”

The YouTuber added: “I can’t wait to hug you all in London and celebrate some really special things with you.” Thank you @VidCon for not only welcoming me once, but twice. “

While Tana attended last year’s event in the United States, this will be her first time in the UK version.

Fans are excited after the announcement, with a writing: “This really moved me so much that I am so proud of you, tana.” Seeing you last year during vidcon was a lot of fun and you were so excited to be invited back and now you’re going to vidcon London that you’ve come so far. “

The star thanked VidCon for recovering it (Image: Twitter)

“London has missed you!” Said another.

Tana was forced to apologize in 2018 after Vidcon was banned and organized her own rival TanaCon event on the same weekend.

The festival was canceled the second day after 15,000 unregistered guests showed up at the Anaheim event.

He later turned to Twitter to apologize for a long statement.

“My intentions with Tanacon were incredibly pure and I really thought I had everything locked,” he wrote. ‘They told me many things that didn’t end up happening.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xFtIsyRvNE (/ embed)

‘I was really under the impression that we were selling at capacity and I went so far as to talk to several people very high in Marriott but to be real, I didn’t expect many people to appear outside. that in retrospect was silly like a whore. “

She added: ‘I am very grateful that the beginning of tanacon was incredible inside. inclusiveness, people who meet their favorites, etc., but that does not excuse what was happening outside. That’s why we close it.

‘I am disconsolate for having postponed today, however, I would have been more disconsolate if I allowed this security disaster to continue. Thanks to all who supported me and my movement of the creators who have a voice and know your favorites for free.

More: YouTubers



‘But I really apologize for not executing it better. Planning a convention for the first time in a few months was the most impulsive thing I’ve ever done. but I don’t want to give up and I’m not denying anything I said earlier. if I gave up, that would be all against what I am against and let the big corporations win … “

Tana went on to say that he “refused to give up” the idea of ​​the convention, and Shane Dawson then uploaded his series The Truth About TanaCon.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: NikkieTutorials receives a torrent of love from Ariana Grande, Jeffree Star and Tana Mongeau when she leaves as a transgender

MORE: Jake Paul “fell in love” with Tana Mongeau while reflecting on marriage after separation