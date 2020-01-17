Tana Mongeau says that Hilton Hilton is made famous for nothing

Tana Mongeau die Paris Hilton – although we are not sure whether Paris will appreciate all these claims.

The YouTube star gushed over the iconic celebrity on Wednesday night and stated that she had 100 percent respect for the heiress.

“Everything I am is the cause of Paris,” she said. “She paved the way for me. A girl like me who is literally not famous for anything – Paris Hilton has taught us how to turn that into a business, you know what I mean? “

“Changing nothing in a company is cool.”

“Famous for nothing” may not be a tag that the 38-year-old will appreciate. In addition to being the heiress of the Hilton Hotel, the 38-year-old is also a model, singer, actress, fashion designer, and reality star, not to mention her multi-billion dollar corporate empire, as well as the world’s best-paid woman DJ.

Yet Tana knows where she likes Paris.

“I grew up with ‘The Simple Life’, where they really made personality a thing,” she said. “I feel that everyone must respect Paris Hilton … she has cleared the way for hoes like me.”

Tana hinted that Paris – which she often praises on social media – has agreed to guide her through a “big project.”

“We were just partying and friends for a while, and in the end I asked her to work on something really big and she said yes,” she revealed. “I was like ‘I don’t know why you say yes’ – it’s the maximum goal.”

Regarding her ex Logan Paul, Tana also said that she fully approves of his new girlfriend Josie Canseco, whom she described as “hot as f – k”.

She said she would not rule out ever coming back together with her fellow YouTube star, but added that she would be happy to just stay friends with him for life.

