Tan France: naturally tanned: NPR

Ask me Another presenter, Ophira Eisenberg, interviews Tan France at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif / NPR



hide legend

toggle subtitle

Mike Katzif / NPR

Mike Katzif / NPR

Tan France went from being a fashion designer to a family name when he joined the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye series. A reboot of the original series of Bravo Queer Eye For the Straight Guy, this iteration of Queer Eye follows five lifestyle experts, known as the “Fab Five,” while transforming the lives of people across the country. Each member of the “Fab Five” program has a different area of ​​specialization, and France serves as the effervescent fashion expert of the program that popularized the French style during the series. In 2019, he also became an author when he published his memoirs, Naturally Tan.

France also co-presents the Netflix reality show, Next In Fashion, alongside British television designer and personality Alexa Chung. The first season features 18 designers from around the world as they compete for the $ 250,000 grand prize and the opportunity to launch a clothing line through fashion retailer Net-A-Porter. The first season of 10 episodes is currently airing.

Tan France appears in Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif / NPR



hide legend

toggle subtitle

Mike Katzif / NPR

Mike Katzif / NPR

In a conversation with NPR host Ask Me Another, Ophira Eisenberg, at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, Tan France talks about his reluctance to join Queer Eye and how he almost quits the series, the “pirate” denim factory from his grandfather, and embraces positivity. in Next in fashion. Later, the future contestant of The Great Celebrity Bake Off, tests his bakery skills. Will it rise to the occasion?

FEATURED INTERVIEWS

Tan France, almost giving up Weird eye:

“I didn’t feel like being in entertainment, I was really scared. Not only because I was nervous, not only because I had never been in front of the camera before, but because there were no other gay, South Asian, British, immigrant people on television. … I realized why I should be (in Queer Eye). This is going to sound very cheesy, but … I thought, well, this is my luck in life. I’m going to have to educate people … I want to show people who we are and the beauty of our community. “

In filming Queer Eye: We are in Japan!:

(In 2019, Netflix launched Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! A four-episode miniseries set in Japan.)

“The (Japanese) culture is very different from the Western culture. I think it is an incredible television because you are seeing that two worlds come together and that you have never seen on television before. It opens your mind to who these people are and how incredible that they are, how kind they are. It has the strength of our program, which is that we can find connection and love wherever we go. This community was very different from ours, but we were able to find common ground and highlight the fact that everything What we want is to be loved, cared for and seen.

In his latest Netflix series, Next in fashion:

“… These are established designers who are creating haute couture right in front of my own eyes. It blew my mind … It is very much in line with Queer Eye, we are never bad with the contestants. We show that it can be competition with the Decency. I think the world is crazy enough, the last thing we need is to be shown on television that this is how you behave. “

I heard about Tan France: naturally tanned.