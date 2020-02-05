Tan France from Queer Eye says he would not return to the UK due to racism

Tan France said he would never live in the UK again because he “suffered so much racism”.
In a conversation with Grazia, the host of Queer Eye and Next in Fashion explained that he finds it much easier to live in the US – he has been living in Salt Lake City, Utah for seven years.
“In interviews earlier, when people would say,” Would you ever go back to the UK? “, I would say” Yes, maybe so “, said France.
Now, however, he explained that his answer to the same question would be “a solid no.”
“I’ve suffered so much racism here and it’s just not something that I want to endure,” France added.
1/21 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Gabonese striker has hurled banana at him from supporters of Tottenham
Getty
2/21 Kalidou Kouliably
Napoli in the back center abused by supporters of Inter Milan
EPA
3/21 Renne Hector
Tottenham Ladies player racially abused by former Sheffield United striker Sophie Jones
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
4/21 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea asterisk racially abused by supporters of Dynamo Kiev
Reuters
5/21 Raheem Sterling
Manchester City star racially abused by supporters in Montenegro
Getty
6/21 Danny Rose
England full back racially abused by supporters of Montenegro
FATHER
7/21 Moise Kean
Juventus teenager racially abused by supporters of Cagliari
Getty
8/21 Duane Holmes
Derby midfielder racially abused by Wigan fan
Action Plus via Getty Images
9/21 Nathan Byrne
Wigan player racially abused via social media
Getty
10/21 Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace is racially abused through social media
Reuters
11/21 Ashley Young
Full-back racially abused by Manchester United fans on social media after the Barcelona defeat
Getty Images
12/21 Tiemoue Bakayoko
Tiemoue Bakayoko was racially abused during AC Milan’s Coppa Italia clash with Lazio
Getty
13/21 Malcom
Malcom was racially abused during his debut for Zenit St. Petersburg
Alexander Demianchuk / TASS
14/21 Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham missed the crucial penalty when Chelsea lost to Liverpool in the Uefa Super Cup, which caused racist abuse of Twitter trolls online
Reuters
15/21 Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba received racist abuse on Twitter after missing a penalty for Man United in the 1-1 Wolves tie
Reuters
16/21 Juan Jesus
Roma’s Juan Jesus was abused via social media
Getty
17/21 Taison
The Shakhtar star was abused by Dynamo Kiev fans and then sent away after he made a gesture of retribution and kicked the ball in their direction
AP
18/21 Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli threatened to run away after being racially abused by Verona supporters
Getty
19/21 Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku accused Cagliari’s supporters of racist abuse
Reuters
20/21 Corriere dello Sport saw Inter vs Roma as “Black Friday”
Corriere dello Sport aroused indignation by calling Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling’s first meeting against each other, as both left Manchester United as “Black Friday”
CdS
21/21 Man City fan arrested for alleged racist abuse of Manchester United players
Reportedly, a Manchester City fan aimed a racial gesture at the players of Manchester United
EPA
“I love this country, I love what the potential represents, but I just think I’m not willing to be here until they solve this problem or continue with it, where you just don’t get attacked every day.”
France added that he “has never been mentioned anything racist in the US”. “It didn’t happen once,” he said.
The 36-year-old presenter has previously talked about experiencing racism while growing up in Doncaster with parents from Pakistan.
In a conversation with the Guardian, France explained that he had found a way to deal with the discriminatory comments he received.
“I knew that a negative response would achieve nothing,” he explained.
“I wouldn’t achieve anything if I called them something or curse them back. I knew that if they were willing to talk to me, I could say, “What is your problem with P ****?” Who do you think we are? “”
France’s comments are similar to those of British grime artist Stormzy, who recently told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he believed the UK was “absolutely” racist.
