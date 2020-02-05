Tan France from Queer Eye says he would not return to the UK due to racism

Tan France said he would never live in the UK again because he “suffered so much racism”.

In a conversation with Grazia, the host of Queer Eye and Next in Fashion explained that he finds it much easier to live in the US – he has been living in Salt Lake City, Utah for seven years.

“In interviews earlier, when people would say,” Would you ever go back to the UK? “, I would say” Yes, maybe so “, said France.

Now, however, he explained that his answer to the same question would be “a solid no.”

“I’ve suffered so much racism here and it’s just not something that I want to endure,” France added.

“I love this country, I love what the potential represents, but I just think I’m not willing to be here until they solve this problem or continue with it, where you just don’t get attacked every day.”

France added that he “has never been mentioned anything racist in the US”. “It didn’t happen once,” he said.

The 36-year-old presenter has previously talked about experiencing racism while growing up in Doncaster with parents from Pakistan.

In a conversation with the Guardian, France explained that he had found a way to deal with the discriminatory comments he received.

“I knew that a negative response would achieve nothing,” he explained.

“I wouldn’t achieve anything if I called them something or curse them back. I knew that if they were willing to talk to me, I could say, “What is your problem with P ****?” Who do you think we are? “”

France’s comments are similar to those of British grime artist Stormzy, who recently told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he believed the UK was “absolutely” racist.

