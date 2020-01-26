Tamra Judge unveils RHOC Cast members, Andy Cohen after quitting

Tamra judge went on to clean up on social media after she announced she was leaving “The real housewives of Orange County” after 12 years, and it can reveal the fate of co-old cast member Shannon Beador.

A quick scan of her Instagram page shows that Tamra quickly gave the boat to not only cast newcomers Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter, but also Emily Simpson, Kelly Dodd and even her old friend Shannon. That is a clean sweep of the entire remaining cast of “RHOC”, which seems to indicate that Shannon is staying on the show.

Tamra is still following Vicki Gunvalson, who was the OG “Housewife” in all franchises and announced her own departure from the long-running series a day earlier than Tamra’s.

Vicki responded to Tamra’s post and wrote: “We have shared so many wonderful and not so great times together and it has been the ride of our lives. Thelma and Louise …. where do you want to go?”

It turns out that Shannon also had nothing but kind words for her boyfriend – despite the persecution (or maybe before) – also responding to Tamra’s post, by Hollywood life. She wrote: “You will always be my ride or die, soul sister and friend for life. I love you!”

Also on the outs and not being followed by Tamra Andy Cohen and even the official page of the network, which could add fuel to speculations that Tamra (and Vicki) already knew would not be offered contracts in the coming season.

Other reports say that Tamra – who was the longest-running full-time “housewife” before stopping – was offered the same downgrade to “friend” that Vicki was very openly upset about during the reunion after being relegated for the past season. Tamra was clearly not about to resign.

If Shannon stays with the show, she would become the experienced member of the cast, although that could change a bit Meghan King Edmonds or Alexis Bellino would return to full status. Both women played as guests in this most recent season, both enjoyed multi-season runs in the show, and both have had wild ups and downs in their lives in recent years.

In the case of Meghan, that is to say the least to say the least as she and alienated husband Jim Edmonds nowadays get more headlines alleged threesomes and Affairs then they even did when they were on the show, and we know how much Andy Cohen likes junk.

Meanwhile, Alexis and her ex-husband (from 2018) are currently battling Jim with a large tax debt, while Jim appears to be facing an upcoming lawsuit with Shannon Beador over unpaid attorney fees, per Yahoo! That is another messy connection with the franchise, when Andy and Bravo choose to go that way.

Or perhaps it is more like a total revamp of the franchise, because fans seemed to embrace Braunwyn this past season, with many who even chose her over conflicts with Vicki. In fact, for much of the season, it felt like it was the trio of Vicki, Tamra and Shannon against the rest of the fresher cast.

Maybe that’s a hint for the upcoming changes, but only Bravo and Andy know for sure!

