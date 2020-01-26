What is water in Orange County?

The day after Vicki Gunvalson his release was published from The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Judge of Tamra following in his footsteps a retirement in self-doubt.

Accompanied by a picture with his wife Eddie Judge, the 52-year-old wrote:

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m happy for my future. Love you guys”

But apparently, his release wasn’t in the grandest of terms Bravo! A source revealed (below) to Us Weekly that the network attempted to demote him to a “part-time” or friend role in SoCal’s franchise, and he killed it:

“They offered him a part-time paper and he refused. He’s still on the fence.”

Judge – the longest running full-time cast member in Housewives history – shared with People:

“It’s a wild ride, and after all these years, I look forward to living away from the cameras. I’ve been given the opportunity to return to the show in a limited role, but I prefer to walk in my own rule. “

It looks eerily similar to what Vicki went through … As fans of the series recall, Miz Gunvalson was in a “friend” role throughout season 14 after being cast as a key cast member for the first time. 13 seasons. Andy Cohen tweeted comments on the unexpected exit on Saturday:

“An unprecedented run from a woman who was always entertaining, surprising and dramatic – and never aged. And now she’s the queen of the CBD!”

“OG of OC” was shared just a day earlier when he was also leaving his reality TV show for “exciting, empowering and inspiring” new projects, including an upcoming podcast. Let’s hope the women get together and break the tea !!

The mother of two wrote:

“I will always be the OC’s OG, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love. and for “walking it” with me. ”

Gunvalson continues:

“I’m working on new projects that will be exciting, inspiring and inspiring. My podcast with Westwood One is launching soon and I have more to say about” Whoop it with Vicki “. join me on my new journey so please stay tuned in. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for an incredible experience that my family will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitupwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki ”

Thoughts on cast changes, Perezcious readers ?? Can you still watch without these basics? Let us know (below) in the comments !!

