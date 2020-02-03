Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV is now on the watch

Tampa, Fla. – Just imagine.

The Raymond James Stadium will be full in exactly one year – front and center of the world stage for Super Bowl LV.

It’s been more than a decade since the big game was played in Tampa Bay. So what will be different?

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spent some time in Miami this weekend to get some ideas. The mayor looked at best practices related to safety, fan experience and transportation.

Think about it – so much has changed since 2009.

Many events focused on the stadium when the game was last played in the Bay Area.

Now, not only does Tampa have a completely redeveloped downtown area, but the mayor says the Super Bowl committee is reviewing how the entire Tampa Bay area can be included.

While the big game was running last night, she was looking for best practices to keep visitors safe the next year.

“You know, anyone with the idea of ​​causing problems with the Super Bowl could try different things,” said Castor. “And then consider some of the technological advances in law enforcement and ways we can make our security process more efficient.”

The mayor didn’t go into details of what exactly we’ll see next year.

But based on the planning already done, the Bay area will have something special to offer. To make the transition easier, you have to