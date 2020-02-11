Tampa Bay, Philip Rivers and Shakira

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sport

Some premium quarterbacks are on the move in 2020, including Philip Rivers, who is strongly connected to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. If this happens, a change of scenery and playing with superstar wide receivers would certainly do wonders for Rivers’ imagination. But can the same be said for another impending free-agent veteran quarterback?

The Brady Bunch

Tom Brady makes every effort to stay fit and prepared for a match day. Father time, however, creeps its way inside. Although it remains to be seen whether Brady stays with the Patriots or leaves New England, his best fantasy seasons are unfortunately a thing of the past.

Let’s theoretically assess what the future holds for Brady from a fantasy standpoint if the Las Vegas Raiders would show him the way. Brady would have a handy run in that of Josh Jacobs to lean on. This would help prevent him from wasting football as hard as he had to be as a Patriot. Ultimately, with a major attack, Brady would keep him well out of the discussion about a top-10 fantasy option in 2020.

Another franchise to which Brady is linked are the Los Angeles Chargers. Here I could see Brady’s fantasy numbers go up to more than when he was in Las Vegas. This is mainly because the chargers have better receivers. But in general no one should stumble over themselves to come to Brady on the day of the trip.

Potentially willing to take a discount on the place of residence, Brady could easily sign again with the Patriots in 2020. If this is the case, don’t see if he will bounce back as a 43-year-old quarterback in September. The deteriorating arm of Brady caused his completion rate to fall from 65.8 in 2018 to 60.8 in 2019. Meanwhile, his touchdowns decreased by five. To preserve Tom Terrific, the Patriots would be wise to run back to strengthen their ground game and strengthen their receiver group. If this becomes the plan, Brady’s fantasy value will continue.

Moon Rivers over Tampa

Let’s delve into Philip Rivers as a likely bookier. He would be a potential fantasy jewel with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin catching passes. These receivers combined for no less than 2,490 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Because the Buccaneers often fall behind, it will force Rivers’ hand through the air, just as Jameis Winston had to play in 2019. And while the potential for passing yards seems endless, Rivers’s tendency to turn the ball around (20 picks in 2019) causes it to slide down as it draws up the rankings.

I’d say Rivers will have what it takes to end up as a top five fantasy quarterback – if his recipients stay healthy and he keeps the ball out of enemy hands.

Shake your money maker

Best Fantasy soccer chick

My team was bad last year. Who do I have to go all-in in 2020 and set them up with my first choice?

– Ginger, Sacramento

Dear ginger,

My focus would be on the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Michael Thomas. This gives New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees a new contract with this franchise. If so, bear in mind that in 2019 Thomas earned an average of 11.5 goals per game. Thomas was an absolute fantasy gold mine and his elite production should easily flood the 2020 season.

Out of love for touchdowns, FFC