As the Tampa Bay Lightning approached free agency in 2019, it was clear that they needed to add goalkeeper depth to their organization. Due to the fact that the players were not working with the organization, the Lightning had no depth at the position, leaving them only Andrei Vasilevskiy and Louis Domingue.

To remedy this, general manager Julien BriseBois decided to throw a large net in order to acquire a goalkeeper depth. He replaced Domingue by signing veteran free agent Curtis McElhinney for a two-year contract, while adding Scott Wedgewood, Spencer Martin, Mike Condon and Zachary Fucale to fight for playing time with affiliate of the Tampa American Hockey League, Syracuse. Chewable.

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed Curtis McElhinney during the free agency to provide Andrei Vasilevskiy with a longer-term save option. (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Although McElhinney has had mixed results this season, you can argue that this is due to the fact that the team in front of him played poorly on the nights he started. If something minor happened to Vasilevskiy, McElhinney could take on a short-term starting role and likely be able to do enough to keep the Lightning in the playoff chase.

However, the Tampa Bay goalkeeper in the American League has been, frankly, appalling. While we have crossed the middle of the season, no goalkeeper with the Crunch has a save percentage (SV%) greater than 0.900 or an average of allotted goals (GAA) less than 3.00.

Because of this huge gap in organizational depth, the Lightning may need to acquire a goalie by the 2020 trade deadline to prepare for the worst-case scenario: a goalkeeper injury before the playoffs. Some years may be a difficult decision, but with Alexander Georgiev of the New York Rangers in the commercial market, a perfect option is potentially available.

Why Georgiev is suitable for Lightning

Because of the situation the Lightning finds themselves in, they need an inexpensive goalkeeper option who can sit behind Vasilevskiy hopefully, but can be a starting option in the event of an injury.

In his two and a half seasons with the Rangers, a team that was pretty weak during that period, Georgiev posted a respectable 0.915 SV% behind starter Henrik Lundqvist. So he has shown that he can be a solid option when called, but he also knows that he will not be in the spotlight yet.

Alexander Georgiev has been a solid net option for the New York Rangers, despite the fact that the franchise has rebuilt throughout its two and a half seasons while playing for them. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

More importantly, Georgiev is in the final season of the $ 2.77 million three-year contract he signed with the Rangers in 2017. This means that his cap has only reached $ 792,000 this season, which makes it one of the potentially most affordable options on the market.

With such a small hit, the Lightning could easily add Georgiev to their list without having to pay wages before a possible playoff push. This would give them a certain depth necessary for the goalkeeper position without having to take on a veteran contract.

Where would McElhinney fit into this equation?

Now, if the Lightning were to acquire Georgiev, that would leave them three goalies on their list, which just wouldn’t last. If that were to happen, Tampa Bay would probably have to give up McElhinney, sending him to play with the Crunch.

Assuming he is able to cancel the waivers, this could be the best thing for Syracuse to do. By all accounts, their goalkeeper is a mess this season, which has always cost team game development.

If the Lightning acquires Georgiev, that would allow them to send Curtis McElhinney to the Syracuse Crunch, which hasn’t had any stability in the net this season. (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

For McElhinney, he would become a veteran locker room presence, which could help change what looks like a lost season for the Crunch. With stability in the net, Syracuse might be able to make an effort in the second half of the season, perhaps even breaking through in the playoff hunt.

In addition, Georgiev becoming a restricted free agent in 2020, the Lightning would have an advantage that he could move during the off-season through a trade or simply by separating. This would give McElhinney his second role with the franchise for 2020-2021 while letting BriseBois try once again to fix the goalkeeper depth for Tampa Bay during the offseason 2020.

Georgiev would be a safe solution for lightning

If you look at the Lightning over the past decade, there is no reason to believe that it will actually pursue Georgiev. It would be a pure luxury business that would add depth to the organization in an emergency, a decision that a generally clever franchise does not make.

However, since Tampa Bay is in win-win mode, they should take steps to avoid the worst-case scenarios. Yes, it is unlikely that Vasilevskiy will be injured just before qualifying for the playoffs, but that is absolutely a possibility.

By adding a player like Georgiev, the Lightning could execute a goalie tandem with McElhinney, similar to what the Carolina Hurricanes did last season. This would give both players the best chance of succeeding if the worst-case scenario occurs while contributing to the stability of the net.

Yes, that would probably be useless, but sometimes it’s better to prepare for the worst-case scenario instead of hoping that it just won’t happen, especially with the Lightning designed to challenge the Stanley Cup right now.