Tammy Abraham wanted Chelsea to complete the transfer of Edinson Cavani

Chelsea has tried to draw a new center striker for much of the January transfer window, but ultimately failed to get a new face. The domino effect is that Olivier Giroud, who has been connected throughout the month with people like Inter Milan and Tottenham, was not allowed to continue and stays with Chelsea.

All this came after Chelsea initially had no intention of planning a trip to the market, because they were forbidden to close deals until an appeal shortened the duration of their transfer ban.

In the end, Paris Saint-Germain attacker Edinson Cavani was tipped as one of the attackers Frank Lampard was most interested in, but there was no movement. The current Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed his dismay at the club that didn’t land such an experienced player, and would rather concentrate on what he might have learned instead of missing the game time.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

“The players we were talking about, such as Cavani and other top-class strikers, have been playing in the game for years,” said Abraham. “It would have been nice if he had come. He would have been someone I could have learned from and stole his ideas to add to my own! However, it did not happen and for me it gives me that extra push and desire to claim my position and to be as good as possible. “

Although Abraham will soon not receive tips from one of the best attackers of all time in Uruguay, Cavani is still expected to leave PSG in the summer when his contract ends and Chelsea is still looking for a striker.

In the meantime, Abraham will probably continue as the starting center defender; After starting the season so well, the goals for him have dried up too late, with only two strikes to his name in the Premier League since December 4. Abraham is not, however, amazed by the increased expectation on his shoulders and says he will thrive when Chelsea needs him the most.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/25 Leicester vs Chelsea: Player ratings

Getty Images

2/25 Leicester

FATHER

3/25 Kasper Schmeichel – 6

AFP via Getty Images

4/25 Ricardo Pereira – 6

Action images via Reuters

5/25 Jonny Evans – 6

FATHER

6/25 Caglar Soyuncu – 7

EPA

7/25 Ben Chillwell – 7

Action images via Reuters

8/25 Hamza Choudhury – 7

REUTERS

9/25 Ayoze Perez – 6

AP

10/25 Youri Tielemans – 8

REUTERS

11/25 James Maddison – 7

Getty Images

12/25 Harvey Barnes-7

AFP via Getty Images

13/25 Jamie Vardy – 6

Action images via Reuters

14/25 Chelsea

Action images via Reuters

15/25 Willy Caballero – 6

FATHER

16/25 Reece James – 7

Getty Images

17/25 Andreas Christensen – 6

EPA

18/25 Antonio Rudiger – 8

Man of the competition.

REUTERS

19/25 Cesar Azpilicueta – 7

Getty Images

20/25 N’Golo Kante – 7

REUTERS

21/25 Jorginho – 6

FATHER

22/25 Callum Hudson-Odoi – 6

FATHER

23/25 Mason Mount – 8

EPA

24/25 Pedro – 6

REUTERS

25/25 Tammy Abraham – 6

AFP via Getty Images

1/25 Leicester vs Chelsea: Player ratings

Getty Images

2/25 Leicester

FATHER

3/25 Kasper Schmeichel – 6

AFP via Getty Images

4/25 Ricardo Pereira – 6

Action images via Reuters

5/25 Jonny Evans – 6

FATHER

6/25 Caglar Soyuncu – 7

EPA

7/25 Ben Chillwell – 7

Action images via Reuters

8/25 Hamza Choudhury – 7

REUTERS

9/25 Ayoze Perez – 6

AP

10/25 Youri Tielemans – 8

REUTERS

11/25 James Maddison – 7

Getty Images

12/25 Harvey Barnes-7

AFP via Getty Images

13/25 Jamie Vardy – 6

Action images via Reuters

14/25 Chelsea

Action images via Reuters

15/25 Willy Caballero – 6

FATHER

16/25 Reece James – 7

Getty Images

17/25 Andreas Christensen – 6

EPA

18/25 Antonio Rudiger – 8

Man of the competition.

REUTERS

19/25 Cesar Azpilicueta – 7

Getty Images

20/25 N’Golo Kante – 7

REUTERS

21/25 Jorginho – 6

FATHER

22/25 Callum Hudson-Odoi – 6

FATHER

23/25 Mason Mount – 8

EPA

24/25 Pedro – 6

REUTERS

25/25 Tammy Abraham – 6

AFP via Getty Images

“If you play for a club like Chelsea, there will always be pressure. For me it’s about being in the right place at the right time and also believing in myself and my abilities. I am sure I will score a few more. I love the pressure and I play under pressure. “

Abraham has 15 goals in all competitions this season, with Michy Batshuayi, his most important backup, yielding six. Giroud, who has only made seven appearances, has one goal, while one from the grace of Cavani has five in 15 at PSG.

.