Tammy Abraham: Chelsea star insists he enjoys under pressure from goals

Tammy Abraham insists that he enjoys the pressure of leading the Chelsea attack, despite the goal load currently on his shoulders.

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals in the Premier League and Champions League this season and delivered five assists.

But Abraham has suffered several injuries this season, with his ankle problem last month’s setback.

The former Aston Villa striker scored only two goals in his last nine games for the Blues, who remain fourth, but now breathe Tottenham with only four points behind their breath.

“I can’t complain. It has been a great season for me so far. I want to keep going. Massive games are coming, also in the Champions League,” Abraham told the club’s official website.

1/25 Leicester vs Chelsea: Player ratings

Getty Images

2/25 Leicester

FATHER

3/25 Kasper Schmeichel – 6

AFP via Getty Images

4/25 Ricardo Pereira – 6

Action images via Reuters

5/25 Jonny Evans – 6

FATHER

6/25 Caglar Soyuncu – 7

EPA

7/25 Ben Chillwell – 7

Action images via Reuters

8/25 Hamza Choudhury – 7

REUTERS

9/25 Ayoze Perez – 6

AP

10/25 Youri Tielemans – 8

REUTERS

11/25 James Maddison – 7

Getty Images

12/25 Harvey Barnes-7

AFP via Getty Images

13/25 Jamie Vardy – 6

Action images via Reuters

14/25 Chelsea

Action images via Reuters

15/25 Willy Caballero – 6

FATHER

16/25 Reece James – 7

Getty Images

17/25 Andreas Christensen – 6

EPA

18/25 Antonio Rudiger – 8

Man of the competition.

REUTERS

19/25 Cesar Azpilicueta – 7

Getty Images

20/25 N’Golo Kante – 7

REUTERS

21/25 Jorginho – 6

FATHER

22/25 Callum Hudson-Odoi – 6

FATHER

23/25 Mason Mount – 8

EPA

24/25 Pedro – 6

REUTERS

25/25 Tammy Abraham – 6

AFP via Getty Images

“If you play for a club like Chelsea, there will always be pressure. For me it’s about being in the right place at the right time and believing in myself and my possibilities. I am sure I will score a few more. I like the pressure.

“As a team we have had many ups and downs. We started well, we had a spell where we were losing a bit, and now we are starting to pick up again. This break will do us good, because we have some huge games are on the way. We need to be ready and prepare. “

Tammy Abraham enjoys the pressure on Chelsea (Getty)

The Blues will face Manchester United on Monday, February 17, where Abraham hopes to see the benefits of their mid-season vacation.

“I am absolutely in favor of the winter break. It is a chance to think for a week and forget about football and get all the weapons back,” Abraham added.

“We all need this mentally and physically after a long, difficult first few months of the season. It comes to the point where people start to get long-legged and a few injuries are on the way. Now we can take free time and restore our body and mind. “

