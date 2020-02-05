Tamil Nadu Forest Minister lets tribal boy take off his slippers, Twitter calls it ‘VVIP Racism’

Tamil Nadu’s minister of forest, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, was confronted with anti-aircraft defenses after a television channel in the state broadcast that he made a tribal boy who loosened the minister’s shoe for him so that the first could enter a temple.

The incident occurred outside the inauguration of the rejuvenation camp for elephants in captivity in Theppakadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris.

The AIADMK minister allegedly had back pain and that’s why he had a young, tribal boy bend and loosen his (minister’s) shoes in front of him so that he could enter the temple.

In the video he can hear the boy calling and asking him to release his buckle. “Come here … come here … buckle … remove this buckle …” says the minister.

The boy, a local class IX student by the name of Kethan, was called by the smiling 71-year-old minister who kindly asked him to take off his slipper.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media with much indignation about the minister’s actions, with many accusing him of discriminating and abusing the tribal boy. Others pointed to the ‘arrogance’ of the minister who could not even take off his own shoe. Many called for the minister to be released from his position.

After the outrage, Sreenivasan said it was not his intention to take off the boy’s shoes.

“I didn’t mean to take the boy off his slippers. But I saw the boy as my grandson and that’s why he called him,” he said.

