Tamar Braxton Reveals It's All Love between her Boo and Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton absolutely loves and lives her best life courtesy of her boyfriend David Adefeso.

Tamar Braxton has been pretty low-key lately and it’s all because she’s so happy in her relationship to worry about unnecessary drama. Despite some of Tamar’s critics saying his life is full of drama, he recently took to Instagram to show that things are really the opposite.

She posted a picture of current boyfriend David Adefeso smiling at his ex Vincent Herbert, with the following caption:

“It’s funny people and some tv shows think my life is full of drama, ignorance and excitement when it’s the TOTAL opposite. Good God and my life is full of love, joy and blessing🙏🏼 🥰🥰 # 2goodmen @officialvincentherbert @ david.adefeso (this post may be a positive one for some of yall😉. “

Tamar and Vince filed for divorce back in October 2017 and officially ended in July 2019. The couple had been together for nine years. She publicly confirmed her relationship with David in April 2018 and the two have spread their love across social media ever since.

There are also rumors that Tamar has an upcoming beauty series for VH1, though nothing has been confirmed.

