Talk to people in Shaheen Bagh, bring clarity on NPR, NRC: Digvijaya Singh to Govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the government should trust the people here in Shaheen Bagh to protest against the CAA and NRC and to hold talks with them to reduce tension.

While participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks at the president’s address, he also urged the government to take back the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and tell people clearly that NRC and NPR would not be implemented.

He was of the opinion that there is a “crisis of confidence” in the country and that the government should take measures to put an end to the social unrest.

“If you want to solve this problem, take CAA back. Take people into confidence. If you want to reduce stress, clearly state that you will not implement NRC and NPR,” he said.

“If you want to put an end to social unrest, listen to Murli Manohar Joshi who has asked to dismiss the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University immediately. You need to take steps to address this crisis of confidence in the country to end the issue, “said the former Prime Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Singh said that discourse is in the foundation of democracy. “There are people on Dharna on this issue, especially in Shaheen Bagh. What is the problem with discussing the issue with them? You are discussing the issue with them. There is a crisis of confidence along with a crisis of credibility.”

He said that unity in diversity is the strength of the country and claimed that “humanity is now in danger”. Singh also raised the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment, corruption and counterfeit currency.

Samajwadi party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, following similar views, said, “Your leaders don’t trust you (BJP MPs). Forget others. I urge you to suspend CAA.”

He told the House: “There were Muslims who went to Karachi after the division and were treated as second-class citizens. They returned to India. Now persecuted minorities are being prosecuted.”

He also claimed that the government does not adhere to the principles of social justice laid down in the constitution of India by Dr. B. Ambedkar.

Regarding the reservation for disadvantaged workers in jobs, he said the government has recruited 10 joint secretaries (JS) by passing Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and “they all come from the higher caste.”

He explained that if the 10 JS were recruited via UPSC, the disadvantaged classes would be reserved. He accused the government of avoiding reservation in jobs by implementing outsourcing in various government departments, ministries and companies. AIADMK member Vijila Sathyanath also took part in the debate.

