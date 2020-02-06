Talk Kuhad Singing during the Shaheen Bagh protest was Solidarity, not a free concert

Temperatures in Delhi in February remain in the early morning or late evening, but the morale of the demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi remains high despite the cold.

When their protest entered the 52nd day of protest, their hearts were anything but a cold because singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad entered the stage and sang his popular song “Dil Beparvah” for them.

Kuhad acted as a collective of artists who showed solidarity with Shaheen Bagh in a ‘call for artists’. Other artists were also involved in the collective, such as Kusha Kapila, Lifafa, Ankur Tewari, Peter Cat Recording Co., Anushka Manchanda and other prominent artists.

“With the run-up to the Delhi elections and constant threats (and incidents) of violence, the coming days will be crucial to the #ShaheenBaghProtest. Let us thwart any force that tries to tear us down through art, theater and music with this line-up of some of our favorite artists. 2 – 7 February in Shaheen Bagh. We hope to see you with us, “read a poster with the artists’ collective.

As part of this collective, Prateek Kuhad acted during the protest.

“dekh raftar-e-inqalab ‘firaq’, kitni ahista aur kitni tez” ratePratek Kuhad. Shaheen Bagh.Feb 5, 2020. 10:30 PM # CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/qqGbTMSCee

– p. (@pepper_smoker) February 5, 2020

@prateekkuhad is today extending solidarity on #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/emDgoySUnM

– Fateh Veer Singh Guram (@GuramBhaaji) February 5, 2020

There were several people praising the move, for an emerging prominent artist to appear, meant more mainstream exposure for the protest.

Talk to Kuhad with Shaheen Bagh. That is the tweet @ prateekkuhad #prateekkuhad

– Resist (@ilyassism) February 5, 2020

Talk Kuhad was at the Shaheen Bagh protest a few hours ago. Protesters sang their hearts with him. I’m gonna cry.

– commie-rad yeehaw (@InshaHusain) 5 February 2020

So proud of Prateek Kuhad today! Next – Lifafa! Support the shit of Shaheen bagh boys !!!! ✨✨✨

– BINDI BITCHES (@AavaariBanjaarn) 5 February 2020

You have attended @ prateekkuhad concerts, but you have never seen one like that! #ShaheenBaghProtest #CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/lmWqxoAlp2

– We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) 5 February 2020

But let’s not confuse this with a free concert. Pratek Kuhad’s prominent face was to call the masses – but it was for support, not to listen to his music live for free.

Can’t believe the number of people who came to Shaheen Bagh just before Prateek Kuhad. At least have the decency to stay around and listen to the people protesting. Just awful.

– Manan Kapoor (@MananKapo) 5 February 2020

All the people who have never said anything to support the people of Shaheen Bagh and have never talked about how wrong CAA / NRC is, but went to Shaheen Bagh today because Prateek Kuhad and OMFG free concert, FUCK YOUUUU BC.

– I do not even CAA (@restingwoeface) February 5, 2020

No really. If you want to see live music, then buy a ticket for a concert, just like the rest of us. This was solidarity. This was not a free display without any purpose. The point of the performance was the protest. Let’s not overlook that, under the guise of seeing a controversial performer.

Pratek Kuhad had previously said in an interview with The Hindu that he had previously been to one of the protests in Delhi with Shaheen Bagh. He added: “I think the spirit of the protest itself is wonderful. It’s heartwarming, actually because it’s just people who meet and help each other. It’s clear that the real purpose behind the protests, which is actually inclusiveness is, something is strong I support. ”

During his concert in Delhi on December 22, a sign with anti-CAA demonstrators was also seen.

