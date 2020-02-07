Tale of Namesakes: 3 Som Dutts in Sadar Bazar; 2 Imran Khans and even ‘Nathu Ram’ Participate in Delhi Poll Fray

New Delhi: The list of candidates for the high-stakes Delhi polls is an intoxicating mix with three namesakes fighting from the Sadar Bazar constituency, two Imran Khans fired by an inconspicuous party of neighboring seats and a Nathu Ram trying their luck at the elections of 8 February.

The two Khans – Imran Khan and Imran Matlub Khan – fight the polls on tickets from the Tipu Sultan party and test their fortune from the neighboring constituencies of Karawal Nagar and Mustafad, where the party symbol is a cauldron.

In total there are 672 candidates in the fight for the polls in Delhi, who are largely seen as a triangular competition between the ruling AAP, the congress and the BJP bank about his aggressive campaign and Modi star power.

But few well-known parties and independents have added a taste to the election for the 70-member Delhi meeting, with quirky and unusual names and namesakes that add a touch of humor.

The AAP has renamed Som Dutt from the Sadar Bazar seat. But two independent candidates – Som Dutt (symbol brush) and Somdutt (symbol ice) are also competing from the same seat. Candidate Nathu Ram has been prepared by the CPI (M) of Wazirpur.

Other candidates are Vikas from Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) – symbol battery torch – from Model Town; and Iswar, an independent fight on a bat symbol from Delhi Cantonment.

Then there is a female candidate, who carries the name Vimla @Bla from Sabse Badi Party (symbol matchbox), fighting from Shahdara.

An Akshay Kumar tries his luck as an independent candidate (symbol flute) from the Kondli chair, while Namaha tests his fortune with an LJP ticket from Laxmi Nagar.

Among the unusual party names, Mazdoor Ekta Party handled Surender Kumar from Matiala (symbol plate with food); Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) handled Sonu Kaushik, and Peoples Party of India (Democratic) with a basket with a fruit symbol has given access to Hemraj in the Timarpur chair.

.