Takumi Minamino admits that he was not satisfied with his performance against the Wolves in Liverpool

Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino has insisted that more can be expected from him after he got his first taste of Premier League action in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Wolves.

The Japanese international replaced Sadio Mane in the first half in just his second appearance for the club after playing 70 minutes earlier in the month in a 1-0 FA Cup win against Everton.

Minamino, however, tried to impress the game at Molineux and were generally ineffective despite Liverpool’s later victory.

And speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, he said he was determined to improve his display the next time he got a chance from Jürgen Klopp.

Jürgen Klopp welcomes Takumi Minamino after Liverpool’s victory over the wolves

“I feel the manager has confidence in me, so I really want to pay him back,” said Minamino. “I am personally not satisfied with my performance (against wolves), so I want to meet the expectations of the people who support me.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I’m not sure how much expectation was placed on me, but I have nothing to lose.”

He also wants to build a relationship with Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold while Liverpool continues to try to take advantage of the wings during their attacks.

“I can play on both sides, but it was more about how to connect with the full-backs,” continued Minamino. “If we can understand each other better, it will certainly get better.

Minamino has not yet shown its best form in Liverpool

“You equalized after I came on as a substitute, and I really wanted to contribute to the winning goal as best I can.

“After we scored the second goal, I made sure to keep it simple and defend it solidly.”

Minamino is likely to take on Shrewsbury on the fourth game day of the Reds’ FA Cup on Sunday. Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are expected to rest.