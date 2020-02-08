Taken by the Oscars, Lopez and Sandler under Spirit-noms

SANTA MONICA, California. – The 35th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have a few things that the Oscars won’t have. Various nominees. Female filmmakers. And J.Lo.

Held in a sea tent on the beach in Santa Monica, California, the day before the Oscars, the independent film event par excellence often differs greatly from the other, more formally dressed award show in the city. But the winners have often lined up.

Even more than in years, the Spirit Awards hardly overlap with the Oscars this time.

Only one film for the best photo at the Oscars has been nominated for the top prize of the Spirit Awards: Noah Baumbach’s’ Marriage Story ‘, which also receives the Spirits’ ensemble award, called the Robert Altman Award. Instead, the leading films at the Spirit Awards, with five kinks each, are the New York crime film “Uncut Gems” by Josh and Benny Safdie and the black-and-white fever dream of Robert Eggers, “The Lighthouse”.

Although this year’s Oscars have only one acting candidate for color, the Spirits nominees are more diverse. Acting nominees are Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”), Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”), Hong Chau (“Driveways”), Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”), Taylor Russell (“Waves “”), Jonathan Majors (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”) and Wendell Pierce (“Burning Cane”).

Only one favorite at the Oscars – Renée Zellweger for “Judy” – has been nominated for the Spirits, which only accept films with a budget of less than $ 22.5 million.

Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) and Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”) are both among the nominees for the best director’s Spirits. The Academy Awards have nominated five men for the 87th time.

Aubrey Plaza will host the show, which will be broadcast live on IFC from 5 p.m. EST.

After years of sharing the best photo winners with the Oscars – “Moonlight”, “Spotlight” and “Birdman” all won on the Spirits the day before they triumphed at the Academy Awards – the two shows have recently moved in different directions. Last year Barry Jenkin’s ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ won the best position at the Spirit Awards. The year before was Jordan Peele’s “Get Out”.

