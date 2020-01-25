Takeaways of Michigan Basketball's loss to Illinois

ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan Wolverines hosted another Big Ten home competition on Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illinois against 64-62 losers. Michigan now drops to 11-8 overall and 2-6 in the conference game and has now lost four games in a row.

Illinois Ayo Dosunmu, who scored 27 career points in the competition, hit a jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining to claim victory. Zavier Simpson led Michigan with 17 points in the afternoon.

The Wolverines came into play on Saturday afternoon with the elevator they had been looking for on the return of Isaiah Livers after a groin injury that caused him to mix six games. During the day, this seemed to be the case, but Livers was injured in an attempted immersion in the second half, and after a few minutes on the bench, he returned to the locker room for an assessment.

Cold shooting at close range would be another common thread in the first half of the Wolverines, while Illinois, which is far from deadly behind the bow, fired shots that they don’t normally hit. This kept the Illinois a little under control, though Michigan was doing a good job and Kofi Cockburn of Illinois was becoming a non-factor. The Wolverines were 5 to 20 in the first 12 minutes of basketball as Illinois would weather an early storm and take the lead 22 to 14. The Wolverines struggled to stop with Dosunmu, but took their last six half shots, led by Simpson, and went into the locker room at 34:30.

The second half would face the task of making this game a victory with the Wolverines. At the top, Livers loosened and played much better, including a shot that gave Michigan the lead at 38:37. In an attempted immersion, Livers landed awkwardly and reached for the same groin area that he had injured on December 21, and ended the game after making two free throws. However, the Wolverines would not wither after fighting after the injury and playing only 52-50 in the last 10 minutes.

The Wolverines and Illinois have been going back and forth in the last 10 minutes to play against Michigan with a 60-58 lead, a 3:22 lead and a 62-60 lead, and a 1:37 lead. However, Michigan was unable to seal the win and missed five free throws in a row before Dosunmu shot the winning shot in the face.

takeaways

Livers looked very limited on his return and didn’t move up and down quite as quickly, but his energy was palpable. Despite the struggles with which basketball was shot, the level of energy and engagement on Saturday afternoon was much higher than the night before against Penn State. Everyone seems to feel better when Livers is on the floor. The fans seemed happy to have him again.

It sucks that he got hurt again and you hope it is a tweak as opposed to hurting the same area again. This is just luck that you would not wish for the child or a player who has already missed five weeks of fun because his team needs him.

The end of this game was absolutely brutal. Michigan has absolutely no one to blame, other than itself for missing free throws and maintaining Illinois. The last shot was perfectly defended, but the best player in both teams made a game.

Simpson has limited options from a jump shooting perspective, but you don’t need to take a closer look at why it matters and what the heart of the basketball team beats in the first half. They don’t have nearly as much to do as he is when he’s not in the game, which makes it strange that some fans have committed to the idea that he has to play less or go bankrupt. He has to play well to turn the season.

That means your point guard will be the figurehead for fights like quitting half of basketball as a team without support. The ball movement in the first half was not great, but the good looks didn’t decrease, which has been the case lately. That may distort these numbers a bit.

For a team that has struggled to defend the big ones like Michigan all year round, they did an excellent job of keeping Cockburn off the board for most of this game. He ended the game with only 5 points and 3 rebounds and got dirty more than a minute after injuring himself in the first match.

The tournament hopes were a huge success this week when they lost two very profitable home games. With the threat of losing Livers again, it might be time to come to terms with the fact that if the floor doesn’t fall out completely, it is likely to be a NIT team right now. All you can really do at this point is to take this team for what it is and be happy to see exciting young talent coming next year. I have nothing positive about this game, what it means in the here and now. This was a blow to the stomach and a low point in the season.

Next up for Michigan is a trip to Nebraska on Tuesday night to take on the fighting Cornhuskers. The drop-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Fox Sports 1.