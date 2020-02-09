Take over the children’s aid organization, let NGOs run the city’s correction homes, HC tells the government

“The body has died. Board members never meet, and only after this court intervenes do they convene a session that is only a feast for the eyes, ”said Justice Dharmadhikari.

The bank also found that the YY law requires registration of NGOs that operate these houses. “The child welfare organization has not yet registered. Why don’t you force it to register, especially if it depends on your (government) grants? Asked Justice Dharmadhikari Patki.

When asked, Patki replied that the company gave one reason or another to refuse registration.

Justice Dharmadhikari was annoyed by the submission and said, “When the law requires registration, society has no choice but to follow the rules. And if it doesn’t register, the government has to take over society. “

“If trust takes its social work seriously, it shouldn’t question the law. And if you do, don’t hesitate to take it over. There are other NGOs that work for children, ”Justice Dharmadhikari noted. While the judges submitted the matter for further hearing on March 4, they asked the government to file a comprehensive affidavit that outlined the state’s position on the issue.