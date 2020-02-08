Take-away restaurants from the rematch of Michigan basketball win Michigan State

The Wolverines in Michigan organized a rematch against the rival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday-afternoon and finished Crisler Center as 77-68 winners. The win breaks a four-game losing streak from the Spartans that goes back to last season and is head coach Juwan Howard’s first in rivalry.

Junior attacker Isaiah Livers returned to game action after missing three consecutive games and nine of the last 10 with a groin injury suffered on December 21. He started and finished the game with 14 points. Zavier Simpson had one of his best performances of the year and led the team in scoring with 16 points and 8 assists for a good measure. Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 20 points on a 5-for-18 shoot.

The Wolverines entered the locker room with a 29-23 lead over the Spartans, although they shot only 32.3 percent from the floor (10-for-31). However, it was their three-point shooting that carried the charge offensive for them, 7-for-17 in the first half of the game. That combined with a great defense, especially during the transition, helped Michigan gain the early lead. Simpson led Michigan with 9 first half points, while Winston was held at only 4 points in the first 20 minutes, despite fighting against the Wolverines in the first encounter between the two squadrones.

Michigan would lead for the second half, despite the fact that the Spartans themselves threw some hay makers and brought the deficit to 1 point in a few places. However, the game seemed to tilt in favor of the Wolverines after a Jon Teske dive in transition.

The Wolverines would lead with no less than 12 points in the second half and had a lead of 65-55 with 2:21 to play. MSU would reduce the deficit to six points before they started to error with less than two minutes to play. Simpson made the front of a 1-and-1 to give Michigan a 66-59 lead and Eli Brooks hit a few free throws to extend the lead to 68-59 with 1:42 to play. The Wolverines would lead 69-60 and it felt like it was for the Spartans, that is, until Winston came up with a 30-foot three to lower the score to 69-63. Franz Wagner took a few free throws to put things at 71-63 in the last minute of the game. The Wolverines would stop MSU with a final score of 77-68.

Takeaways

This is another basketball team with a healthy liver. His energy was palpable and it was a great effort from start to finish and he didn’t seem limited. The crowd and the team feed on his energy when he is there and he had a block that almost compacted the game in the last minute. This can be a nice stretch run for this team if his groin injury is behind him.

For as much nonsense as Simpson recently received, he played one of his better games of the year and helped carry the team as you would expect from a senior captain. Well done by “Jeff Jackson” in this game.

Brandon Johns was started up on the couch when Livers returned, but still brought the same energy and pressure that we were used to seeing. Teske had a high point in the game, but still goes through parts of the game where you don’t even notice him. Austin Davis, however, continues to play well and his development has been remarkable throughout the season. It might not be a bad idea to take a few minutes from Teske and distribute to those other two boys. I am particularly intrigued by the idea of ​​Johns to run with the five.

Wagner brings it to the defensive end, despite the fact that it is still being attacked. We have discussed this before, but an off-season in the power program is going to do wonders for its development. The shots are there for him, but they don’t fall enough.

This was a great coaching job by Howard and he had his boys ready to leave. There was not much difference between the two teams at the start, except that Michigan plunged the team around the floor for loose balls and brought their energy into the other facets of the game, namely shooting outside. Howard has enabled them to photograph all season long and today that confidence has paid off at a number of critical moments.

This is a win that Michigan had to win after dropping the Ohio State game earlier this week. Suddenly they have added another CV victory to their total and it can be said that they might just have a better body of work than MSU right now in the year. With matches against Northwest and Indiana and a completely healthy team, they have a chance to get things going here.

The next step for Michigan is a trip to Northwest on Wednesday evening from Evanston, Illinois. Then they receive Indiana on Sunday, February 16.