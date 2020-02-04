Take-away meals from the loss of basketball from Michigan to the state of Ohio

The Michigan Wolverines (13-9, 4-7 B1G) entered the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-7, 5-6 B1G) on Tuesday-evening in search of a win to stay warm, but dropped a difficult decision 61 -58 for their visiting rivals.

Zavier Simpson led the scoring attack for Michigan with 15 points in the night, including 13 in the second half. OSU was led by the 23 points of Kaleb Wesson.

None of these teams played flashy basketball at the start of this game, thinking it was just as physical as you would expect football matches to be in this rivalry. During the first 10 minutes of play in the first half, Ohio State had a 13-7 lead, as both teams shot 9-for-34 from the floor. The Buckeyes would eventually enter the dressing room with a 28-27 lead, with both teams struggling the rest of the half from the floor. OSU shot only 41.4 percent off the floor, while the Wolverines had a mark of 31 percent in the first 20 minutes. Wesson had 15 of the 28 first half points of OSU.

It was more of the same in the rock fight between the two rivals in the second half. Both squadrons may have a chance at the NCAA tournament, but the whole of the product looked like two teams in the bottom half of the standings while playing a conference. That said, quite a few haymakers were thrown by both teams, despite their struggle with the score scored at 38-38 with just over 12 minutes to play in the game. The referees, in prosperity and adversity, let many things slip into it and the two teams continued to eliminate it with the Buckeyes 42-41 ahead of the 8 minutes of the second half.

Both teams started cooking with the squadrons that changed direction 13 times and entered the final four minutes of the game, as the Wolverines and Buckeyes were 51-51 at the time-out under 4. Simpson entered the started in the second half and they kept taking big minutes from Austin Davis off the bench. Eli Brooks grabbed a three with 1:21 to play to give Michigan a 56-54 lead, but it was immediately answered by Duane Washington Jr. from Grand Rapids, Michigan to bring the Buckeyes 57-56 back with 54 seconds to play. Simpson went to the line for a couple of free throws with 33.3 to play, but was also called up for a blatant-1 foul on Kyle Young for being pulled down by his sweater or something (it was a bad decision). Simpson lowered both, as did Young on the other side, to bring the score to 59-58 Buckeyes. CU Walker of OSU hit a few free throws at the end of the game to seal it for the Buckeyes at 61-58.

Takeaways

I understand the criticism of the Michigan crime, but the only fault really lies in its implementation. Juwan Howard lets them run good sets and gets a wide open appearance, but these guys can’t always make it. And some fans may get confused by this because they were John Beilein recruits and in general his teams had a lot of firepower. The boys left behind were not really accomplished shooters when Beilein was here, and for a few of them, they were not even recruited to come out of high school. It is just another example of what this schedule is for what it is now. I have seen fans occasionally call this team soft on social media and in the comments here, but they only really played a bad ‘exercise game’ once this year when they lost home from Penn State. This group spends the most nights and earns props for it despite its limitations. But again, they shot 20-on-60 on Tuesday. That’s just not going to happen.

On the other side of Howard’s coaching this was a tough night. The decision not to make mistakes earlier in the last minute of the game has essentially affected their ability to take a potential win here. Howard said after the game that they were going to fall and steal and as soon as they couldn’t get it, she decided to go wrong. The final piece for Brooks was a shot they wanted, but just like the rest of their releases, it just didn’t go down.

Jon Teske did not play well on Tuesday evening. He hit 1-for-7 from the floor and only had 3 points and finished with work 7 rebounds. Austin Davis, however, became second in the team by scoring with 11 points. It’s hard to pick someone when the whole team had trouble shooting, but Teske’s bad day was shocking.

Franz Wagner continues to struggle with shooting the ball, but shed his back point on Tuesday-evening with 14 rebounds. He struggles to make his wide open shots and make his layouts, but he plays hard despite how raw he still is.

Let’s talk about the performance in this game because it was bad. It was bad on both sides until the blatant mistake at the end of the game in which Simpson braced himself for a fall and tore the Kyle Young sweater. Chris Holtmann said the torn sweater was enough evidence for him, while Howard said he didn’t see it and wasn’t sure what was happening. It really stinks that a game like this with very few whistles is ultimately determined by one, but these are the things we are used to expecting to attend this conference on a nightly basis. It is not why they lost, but it was a defining moment in the game and if they feel that it has been taken away from them, I think I cannot blame them.

In general, this is one of the most painful losses of the season and another home game that could be won. They probably left at least 2-3 victories on the board this year, but failed to complete the course, which can be expected with a young team. The most worrying is the stretch where Simpson and Teske just disappear, which absolutely cannot happen now. Not with Isaiah Livers, who missed his third game in a row and ninth in the season with the groin injury.

Next for Michigan is a rivalry rematch with the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon in Crisler Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 noon. ET on FOX.