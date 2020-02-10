Take a tour of Rancho Obi-Wan

Anyone who has ever collected the many treats from a galaxy far, far away should add a visit to Rancho Obi-Wan to their Star Wars bucket list and ABC 7 gives us a peek behind the curtains of Rancho.
Rancho Obi-Wan is home to the world’s largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia. This provincial museum of Sonoma was officially recognized by the Guinness of World Records in 2014. Rancho Obi-Wan covers an area of more than 9,000 square meters and offers visitors an authentic fan experience, unlike any other museum. Guided tours are available with rare collectables, vintage toys, art made by fans and a unique copy for the films.
Remember, June 13, 2020 sees the return of the Rancho Obi-Wan Gala, so order your tickets by clicking here and we’ll see you there.
