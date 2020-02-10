Take a tour of Rancho Obi-Wan

Anyone who has ever collected the many treats from a galaxy far, far away should add a visit to Rancho Obi-Wan to their Star Wars bucket list and ABC 7 gives us a peek behind the curtains of Rancho.

Rancho Obi-Wan is home to the world’s largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia. This provincial museum of Sonoma was officially recognized by the Guinness of World Records in 2014. Rancho Obi-Wan covers an area of ​​more than 9,000 square meters and offers visitors an authentic fan experience, unlike any other museum. Guided tours are available with rare collectables, vintage toys, art made by fans and a unique copy for the films.

Remember, June 13, 2020 sees the return of the Rancho Obi-Wan Gala, so order your tickets by clicking here and we’ll see you there.

