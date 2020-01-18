2020 will be another exciting year for Nintendo Switch owners, especially with all confirmed Switch exclusive products due to be released this year (or possibly beyond).

2020 represents a big year for video games. Some big games like Doom Eternal and Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released this year. In 2020, the latest consoles from Microsoft and Sony will also be released at the end of the year.

While the new Microsoft and Sony consoles are likely to make headlines this year, Nintendo continues to focus on expanding the Nintendo Switch library with high quality titles. The switch library is becoming more and more impressive, largely thanks to the extensive third-party support that Nintendo has typically struggled with since the days of the Nintendo 64.

Nintendo released several great titles in 2019, such as Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Luigis Mansion 3. For 2020, Nintendo wants to continue its momentum with several exclusive Switch titles on the horizon. Some titles are (tentatively) confirmed for release in 2020, but most of the games listed here could always be postponed to 2021 or later. Here’s a taste of some of the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive products.