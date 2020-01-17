Take a deep breath three times today - the AstroTwins tell you why

What do you see in the stars today? Every day, our resident astrologers, Tali and Ophi Edut (A.k.a. The AstroTwins) Set up your personal horoscope together with the self-care area for the day. Also read this week’s lunar news to answer all of your astro questions.

AstroTwins Share Self Care from the Stars:

Do you know what happens when you are stressed? You forget to breathe! Today’s quarter moon in the balanced air sign Libra reminds us of the relaxing power of some deliberate, deep breaths. When you find your mood south, give yourself a push of relaxation by taking three deep breaths. As you make them, nod to the amazing Betty White, who is 98 today and traces part of her youth back to the “backbone of an eel”.

Daily horoscope:

