Taja Cole is the QB of the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Basketball was not Taja Cole’s first sport.

As a child, Cole was the only daughter on his football team. She liked to play running, to have the ball in her hand.

But when it was time for her to get into soccer, her parents transferred her to basketball.

Cole is now the starting goalkeeper for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team. But she still likes football.

“I view basketball in a football mentality,” she said. “All I know from the point of view of basketball, from my speed to the movements I make, is football.”

Just like a quarterback, Cole writes Tech plays on a bracelet she wears during games.

Cole, a fifth-place transfer graduate in the country for assists, admires NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson.

“Their ability to get their team to do what they want them to do and … to make their teammates look good and do well at the same time is something I try to do every evenings, “she said.

Technical coach Kenny Brooks uses football terms when speaking with Cole, such as comparing his relationship with his teammates to a quarterback’s relationship with his offensive line. When she plays in defense, he asks her to climb into the passing lanes as a safety.

Virginia Tech is Cole’s third university stop, which has previously been part of the NCAA tournament teams in Tennessee and Georgia. Now she hopes to help the Hokies reach the NCAA for the first time in 14 years.

“My job is to lead this team to success,” she said. “I think I am doing a good job of setting up my teammates and putting them in the right positions to succeed.”

Cole has his father’s last name, but said he was “not really” in his life. She was raised by her mother and stepfather.

She lived in Richmond County and Henrico before the family moved to Chesterfield County while she was still in elementary school. Her mother, Star Wills, is a basketball coach for the Life Christian Academy in Chesterfield.

Cole’s uncle Tarik Wallace played for the Arkansas men’s basketball team.

When an 8-year-old Cole helped a 10-year-old and under AAU team win the Commonwealth Games in Roanoke, her mother and stepfather realized that she had a passion for basketball.

Cole’s life was touched by the tragedy 10 years ago. Her paternal half-sister Jacobie Moran died of a blood clot in her lungs a day after giving birth. She was 22 years old.

“It was kind of like that feeling of Kobe Bryant now, where everyone says,” Did it really happen? “” Said Cole. “Now I use it as motivation. I have a younger nephew for whom I must lead by example.

“He calls me all the time. He sees that I am this basketball player, and I want to show him that he can do whatever he wants.”

Cole writes the date of his sister’s death on his basketball shoes.

“She would worry about everyone except herself. I also take that into account,” she said. “His big heart motivates me. It makes me realize that this game is bigger than me.”

Cole became a star at Lloyd C. Bird High School. She was named Gatorade State Player of the Year as a high school student, averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.5 interceptions. She obtained 1,520 points and 553 assists during her high school career.

“The team started watching it because they set an example,” said Chevette Waller, Lloyd C. Bird coach. “She became a coach in the field.”

Cole scored 13 points in the All-American game at McDonald’s 2015. She was co-MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic, collecting a pair of Air Jordans from Michael Jordan himself.

She averaged 2.9 points and 15.2 minutes as a Louisville rookie in the 2015-16 season. She collected 66 assists in 34 games. Its six departures took place before mid-December.

“She came home for Christmas and … said she didn’t want to be there anymore, … that she didn’t like him at all,” said her mother.

Cole chose to transfer after his first year season. She said playing time was not the problem.

“The things I was looking for and how (coach Jeff Walz) wanted me to play … just didn’t freeze,” she said.

She transferred to Georgia, where she averaged 7.8 points and 4.1 assists in second year of third year during the 2017-18 season. She started every game that year, helping the Bulldogs make the NCAA.

Last season, Cole averaged 11.0 points and placed fifth nationally with an average of 7.0 assists.

However, she decided to continue her higher education.

“I had a great time in Georgia,” she said. “They didn’t have exactly what I was looking for … from an academic point of view (for graduate studies).”

She chose Virginia Tech at the expense of the state of Kansas, choosing to return to the Commonwealth. His mother and stepfather were able to attend several Tech home and road games this season.

Cole, who is taking graduate courses in leadership, appreciated that she could get a master’s degree in technology in just one year.

She is interested in fashion design and dreams of one day working for Nike. She is doing an internship at Joba, the design firm headed by former technical ball carrier Kevin Jones.

Cole’s return to the state worked very well. The Hokies are 17-6 overall and tied for fourth place in the ACC with a league mark of 7-5. They broke the program record for the most ACC wins in a season.

“I just wanted to give this program … everything I got,” she said. “I wanted us to be able to reach new heights.”

The 5 foot 8 inch Cole ranks fifth in NCAA Division I with 146 assists. She ranks eighth in assists per game (6.3). She has nine assists in three of the last five games.

“Her ability to lead the team and provide us with easy opportunities is what makes her so valuable,” said Brooks.

What is the secret to getting so much help?

“You just need to know your players,” said Cole. “You have to know where they like the ball, which side of the field they like the ball. You have to know their trends, how they are going to move.

“I spent a lot of time watching movies on Shep (Aisha Sheppard), watching movies on Dara (Mabrey) because I knew I was only going to be here for a year. So I tried to learn them inside and out – where they like the ball, how they like to catch it. “

She ranked fifth on the team, scoring with an average of 9.5 points. She has scored in double digits in nine games this season, including six ACC games. She had 19 points in last week’s loss to the nationally ranked North Carolina State.

“I can score. I don’t say that in an arrogant way. But I can score when I want to score,” she said. “(The N.C. State game) was one of those nights when I had to step up and be bigger than my normal role.

“Throughout the season, whenever we needed it, I think I did it.”

Cole gets a lot of his points by driving to the basket.

“It’s hard to keep it in front of you,” said state coach Wes Moore.

Brooks said that the speedy Cole is a “dynamic athlete”.

“I’m not saying she’s LeBron James, but I think LeBron James is a little upset when people can’t match his intensity or athleticism. And I said to him, ‘No one can run as fast as you They just have to run and reach their positions, and then sometimes you have to slow down, “said Brooks.

As the season progressed, Cole became more comfortable being the leader of his new team.

“Now I speak a lot more and use my voice, rather than just leading by example,” she said. “Every night I just try to play hard and give my team everything we need, whether it’s points, whether dogs (enemies) in defense, whether it’s a vocal leader.”

