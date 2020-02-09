Taimur Ali Khan will go to boarding school

As Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s adorable baby grow up, the paparazzi ‘s obsession with him has diminished somewhat. Or maybe not! Every time the little one goes out with his elegant parents, the camera goes crazy, as demonstrated during Armaan Jain’s recent wedding celebrations.

But as it grows, it seems that the world will see less and less of Taimur. Reliable sources reveal that Taimur Ali Khan will follow the family tradition of all the children of the Pataudi clan who attend a boarding school in England. Fortunately, it won’t be soon.

A source close to the family reveals: “It has always been this way in the Pataudi family. Saif’s father, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, studied in England, then his son Saif and his daughters Sabaa and Soha. Saif’s sons, Sara and Ebrahim from his first marriage (with Amrita Singh) also went to a boarding school. And eventually it will be Taimur’s turn. “

There were media reports that Taimur “soon” would be sent to a boarding school. That’s not true. Taimur will not be sent until he is 12 or 13 years old. However, and here is the trick, Taimur’s caring father is not too interested in sending his son. A source close to the family says: “No Saif, but it is Kareena who stands firm that Taimur is sent after a certain age.” She feels that constant media attention is not appropriate for Taimur. And she is right. Saif is not so sure that he wants his youngest son to spend his growing years away from his family. Saif barely had time to spend with his first two children, Sara and Ebrahim. Nor does he want to miss Taimur’s growing years. “

Earlier, Saif and Kareena had also talked about the media obsession with Taimur and how unhealthy it can be for the child. However, they didn’t make much noise about it and preferred to let the photographers do their job as long as they didn’t cause any problems.